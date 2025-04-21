Wild Cards season 2 episode 12: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

Wild Cards season 2 is nearing its conclusion, and with every new episode, the stakes get higher. The crime drama has discovered its sweet spot with a balance of suspenseful investigations and sizzling chemistry between its leads, Max Mitchell and Cole Ellis. Episode 11, titled Bride and Doom was another nail-biting ride. Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) embarked on a wedding-day whodunit after a bridesmaid unexpectedly passed away wearing the bride's dress.

What at first appeared to be a sad case of mistaken identity soon unraveled into a meticulously executed assault. With espionage, deceit, and a kidnapping involved, the pair worked against the clock to solve the case. The episode concludes with a tender but small wedding, but it leaves behind the suggestion of unresolved narratives, specifically regarding Ellis's history and Max's jailbird father.

Episode 12 threatens to explore both plotlines, paving the way for an explosive conclusion. You can watch the penultimate episode on April 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 12: Release date and time

Wild Cards season 2 episode 12 will air on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW. Canadian audiences got early access, as the episode on CBC Television premiered on March 26, 2025. Below is the release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, April 23, 2025 8:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, April 23, 2025 5:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, April 23, 2025 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, April 23, 2025 6:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, April 24, 2025 12:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, April 24, 2025 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, April 24, 2025 5:30 AM

With only 13 episodes in season 2, this will be the second-to-last episode before the finale, which is set to air on April 30, 2025.

Where to stream Wild Cards season 2 episode 12

American viewers can stream the episode live on The CW. If you cannot catch the live broadcast, fear not—the episode will be streamed for free the following day on The CW app and website. This means that fans can keep up with the plot before the finale, particularly as long-standing questions start to get answered.

What to expect in Wild Cards season 2 episode 12

Episode 12, Clouds In My Eyes, will explore one of the series' most highly anticipated storylines—the death of Cole Ellis's brother, Daniel. New evidence brings the detective to a jazz club, which is said to be related to Daniel's murder. Determined to uncover the truth, he continues in hopes of finally getting answers.

To help with the investigation, Max goes undercover as a jazz singer, relying on her charm and street smarts to get valuable information. In the meantime, her father, George, will finally stand before the parole board, leaving it to wonder whether she is ready to confront what his release may mean for her.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“Ellis gets new information that leads him to a jazz club and possibly the person responsible for Daniel's death. Max poses as a singer at the club to gather intel. George goes before the parole board.”

Combining personal stakes and undercover operations guarantees a dramatic and emotional ride as the show hurtles toward its climax.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 11 recap

In episode 11, Max and Ellis are pulled into a celebrity case when a bridesmaid fainted at a wedding, initially thought to be the bride. The wedding dress was later found to have been poisoned, and the wrong bride ultimately paid the price. They discovered a Wi-Fi jammer, used to jam surveillance, meaning that the attack had been planned ahead of time.

The actual target was the bride, Heather, who had previous associations with espionage. She was kidnapped by those seeking sensitive information, but was later rescued by Max and Ellis in a tense mission. Heather and her fiancé Joseph chose to proceed with a quiet wedding in a poignant conclusion.

Catch the latest episode of Wild Cards season 2 streaming on CBC and The CW.

