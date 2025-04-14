Wild Cards season 2 episode 11: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

As Wild Cards season 2 builds towards the season finale of its sophomore run, the stakes are greater than ever. Episode 11, Bride and Doom, delivers a suspenseful mix of mystery, action, and the series' hallmark humor. With just a few episodes to go, viewers can expect an episode that drives the story in new directions.

This Wild Cards season 2 episode 11 finds Max and Ellis caught up in a case that starts as a wedding but soon deteriorates into a world of espionage and counterintelligence. While the duo works to untangle this complicated investigation, personal relationships are strained and secrets risk coming apart.

Wild Cards season 2: Release date and time

Wild Cards season 2 episode 11 is set to air on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 8 PM ET on The CW. Below is the release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 8:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 5:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 6:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 12:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 5:30 AM

Wild Cards season 2: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

For those who cannot watch the live broadcast, the episode will be posted for free streaming the next day on The CW's website and app. Viewers may also view live using streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV, many of which have free trials.

What to expect in episode 11

In Bride and Doom, Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan) and Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) take on a mystifying case that begins with a dead bride-to-be wearing a wedding gown. The twist? The dead person isn't the bride. When the actual bride shows up, confusion follows, and Max and Ellis get into a risky business of espionage and counterintelligence.

The episode, directed by Shannon Kohli and penned by James Thorpe, promises high-octane action scenes, such as shootouts and undercover stings. At a personal level, the episode deals with Max's relationship with her father, George, who is in jail. Neglected and feeling forgotten, George's storyline lends an emotional depth to the episode, exploring the personal compromises made in the course of duty.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 10 recap

In Episode 10, Our Lip (Fillers) Are Sealed, Max and Ellis infiltrated the sparkly but untruthful reality TV world. When Veronique, the lead on a hit reality dating show, is discovered dead, the case leads Max into the show's cast and Ellis into the world of TV production. The premise offered a lot of comedic opportunities, but also gave insight into the darker side of manufactured celebrity and backroom manipulation.

As the case progressed, Max revealed jealousy within contestants, scripted rivalries, and sabotage plots—tampered drinks and online schemes. In spite of the manufactured setup of the show, the feelings were quite genuine, and the suspect list piled up rapidly. Max's keen instincts and Ellis's level-headedness guided them through the mayhem of egos and camera crews to the truth.

Later on, it was discovered that the manipulative producer Greg was the murderer. Afraid that Veronique had learned that the show was fixed and intended to reveal the truth about him, he murdered her to keep his empire intact.

The episode provided a solid platform for the improvisational abilities of Max as well as her emotional intelligence, and underscored the developing rapport and collaboration between her and Ellis. It also subtly added to Max's increasing internal struggle, trading off between her need for justice and secrets she's still hiding from Ellis and others.

Don't miss episode 11, streaming the following day on The CW site and app.

