Wild Cards season 2 episode 7 recap: Will Ellis and his team stop the bomber in time?

The new episode of Wild Cards season 2, The Big Bang Theory, offers steep-stakes drama as an ordinary day at the Metro Police Department rapidly turns into a life-or-death experience. The new episode begins with Cole Ellis and Max Mitchell having a light-hearted exchange at a coffee shop before their duty.

Disclaimer: Wild Cards season 2 episode 7 spoiler ahead

As Chief Li remains trapped with an explosive device, the team scrambles to uncover how the bomber infiltrated the station. Ellis and his team manage to stop the bomber, but not before a devastating explosion and a shocking revelation about Chief Li’s past. With a three-hour deadline and communication systems jammed.

As Ellis races to save Li and Max, they uncover the bomber’s identity: Jin, a former gang member with a personal vendetta. The situation turns even more dangerous when Jin accelerates the countdown, and Max and Li find themselves handcuffed together.

With seconds to spare, they take a desperate risk—Li stands from the chair, triggering an explosion. Though they survive, the incident exposes Li’s past with the Crimson Vipers, adding emotional weight to an already intense showdown.

Wild Cards season 2: A light-hearted beginning takes a dark turn

The Wild Cards season 2 episode 7 starts with Cole Ellis and Max Mitchell having a light-hearted conversation at a coffee shop. Ellis invites Max for a hot air balloon ride but is unable to find the tickets. Max jokingly brings them out before Ellis rushes off to get ready for his performance review at the Metro Police Department.

At the station, Chief Li reviews performances, and detectives Simmons and Yates joke about their scores. But the routine day turns drastic when Li gets an anonymous warning on his computer about an active bomb under his chair. Within minutes, a dumpster explodes outside the station, indicating the severity of the threat.

The bomber gives a three-hour ultimatum, asking for $10 million in unmarked cash and ordering Li to stay seated while the rest of the building is evacuated.

Wild Cards season 2: The station under siege

While the department rushes to react, Ellis demands to push Li out of his chair, but Li has none of that and instead assigns Ellis to take care of the crisis. Max, not knowing the crisis, enters the almost empty station, only to be stuck with Li inside. The Tactical Response Team (TRT) led by Commander Sanders arrives outside, but all the communication devices are jammed within a half-mile radius, making it harder for them to respond.

Detectives Simmons and Yates examine CCTV footage and learn that the bomber gained entry into the station by tricking a cleaner, who unwittingly opened the door to him as she brought in his cleaning cart. This vital lead puts the team on a deadline to prevent the attack before it's too late.

A robot is deployed to scan the bomb, but Max realizes that the doors are also booby-trapped with explosives. When Ellis enters her inside, he runs to the door, vowing to extract her. The bomber, however, punishes them for disobeying his orders by reducing the countdown by 30 minutes.

Wild Cards season 2: The race against time

As the countdown became faster, the team started racing against time to determine the bomber's location. The investigation shows that the actual cleaner had been bribed and subsequently poisoned with potassium cyanide. The bomber is Jin, a veteran of the Crimson Vipers gang. Max and Li share a moment of contemplation as Li opens up to Max, allowing his history to be shown.

Max sees his Crimson Vipers tattoo and is interrupted by Jin, who poses as a bomb technician. Max, however, soon deduces he is fibbing with his smartwatch, which bomb technicians never wear. Jin informs that his smartwatch is connected to his heart rate—any fluctuation will detonate the bomb. He handcuffs Max and Li to each other, takes off another 30 minutes from the countdown, and exits.

With only less than 11 minutes remaining, Sanders is ready to send her team in. Yates and Simmons take shots of tequila for bravery. Recalling Yates' baby monitor, Ellis inquires if they can tap into it. Max, with the use of the baby monitor, can call the command center and let them know that the bomber is within the station.

Ellis explains to her that reducing the bomb's temperature might take them some time. Max will not leave Li behind despite his protests. On three, Li gets up from the chair, and the bomb blows up.

Wild Cards season 2: The aftermath and emotional revelations

TRT team comes in and saves Max and Li, who are removed from the building on gurneys. Ellis, meanwhile, sees Jin attempting to flee and gives chase. The two fight brutally before Jin ends up tumbling down a set of stairs. Li, wearing a sleeveless undershirt, meets up with Jin and accuses him of what happened to Sadie, a woman from their history. Jin is finally caught.

Afterward, Li admits that he was an undercover operative among the Crimson Vipers to bring them down. Max understands that Jin was after the $6 million seized in a recent street racing bust. The team enjoys their triumph, with Li offering a toast to Max for having saved his life. Yates offers to get matching tattoos with Simmons, who promptly rejects them.

Having left his gang alone, Li appreciates Max's discretion in not sharing his past with the gang. He opens up and tells Max that Sadie was Jin's wife, whom he attempted to rescue from a life of abuse. Informing had been his way of keeping her safe, but she was killed during a raid. His gang tattoo is the only thing that remains of her.

The Wild Cards season 2 episode 7 ends with Max thanking Ellis for staying true to her promise to him. He makes sure to tell her that it was her bravery that rescued the situation. The following morning, Li observes a flashback of Sadie playing with her son before she locks eyes with him, alluding to the emotional burden of his history.

Episode 7 of Wild Cards season 2 perfectly balances tension, character interactions, and emotional stakes. What’s next for Ellis, Max, and the team in Wild Cards season 2? Only time will tell.

Catch the latest episode of Wild Cards season 2 streaming on CBC.

