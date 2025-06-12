What is Lena Dunham’s Too Much all about? Details explored as a trailer drops for the series

The romantic comedy series Too Much will be released on July 10, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. It was created by Luis Felber and Lena Dunham. Good Thing Going, Universal International Studios, and Working Title Television were the production companies involved in the project.

The synopsis for the series, as per Netflix, reads:

"Jessicais a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister."

It further continues:

"But when she meets Felix (Will Sharpe) — a walking series of red flags — she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?"

As per Netflix Tudum, Lena Dunham's upcoming romantic comedy series, Too Much, will consist of 10 episodes, starring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe.

Too Much release details explored

As mentioned, Lena Dunham's upcoming romantic comedy series Too Much will be released on July 10, 2025, exclusively on Netflix at 12 am PT/3 am ET. The 10 episodes will be released collectively on the premiere date. Each episode has an approximate runtime of 30 minutes. The series has been rated 'A' for crude humour, language, sex, substances, and tobacco use.

Here's the release timing for the series based on different regions:

Region Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, July 10, 2025 12 am USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, July 10, 2025 3 am Brazil (BRT) Thursday, July 10, 2025 4 am United Kingdom (BST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CET) Thursday, July 10, 2025 9 am South Africa (SAST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 9 am India (IST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 12:30 pm Philippines (PHT) Thursday, July 10, 2025 3 pm Australia (ACST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 4:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 7 pm

What is the series all about?

The official trailer for the series Too Much is available on Netflix's official YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Jessica being told that something about her has changed, which infuriates her a lot. Jessica confronts her ex-boyfriend, after which she is told by her best friend to go to London for a change of scenery. She takes his advice and arrives in London, but doesn't fancy the city either.

While at the bar, Jessica finds the indie musician, Felix, attractive and is later approached by him, who realizes by her accent that she is an American. The trailer then shows the duo getting close to each other and spending some quality time across the city. She later reveals to him about her ex-boyfriend, who has already proposed to her new girlfriend.

Jessica finds many instances that make her doubt Felix, as he might not be the exact person he portrays himself to be. The trailer then shows multiple light-hearted, romantic moments between the two from the series. As the trailer fades, Jess is seen sharing a joke with the ladies of her family.

Cast and crew members of the series

Megan Stalter arrives at the Newport Beach TV FEST Saturday Line-Up at Lido Theater on June 07, 2025, in Newport Beach, California (Image via Getty)

The romantic comedy series Too Much was produced by Camilla Bray, and the creator, Luis Felber, also served as the composer for it. Ricardo De Garcia is credited as cinematographer, and Joe Klotz as the editor for the series' first installment. According to IMDb, London and New York City served as primary filming locations.

The cast for the series is led by Megan Stalter, who portrays the role of Jessica, the heartbroken New Yorker, who travels to London to change her life. The cast list also includes Will Sharpe as Felix, Aylin Scott as Cheryl, Antonio Aakeel as Raven, Alaa Habib as Lea, and Emily Piggford as Alaaia.

Meanwhile, Jessica Alba, Rita Ora, Kit Harington, Jennifer Saunders, and Andrew Scott will guest star in the series.

Stay tuned for further updates on Lena Dunham's upcoming romantic comedy series Too Much.

