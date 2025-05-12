Lena Dunham's Too Much: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Too Much is Lena Dunham's much-anticipated return to television. The series, which premieres globally on Netflix on July 10, 2025, promises to bring a fresh take on the romantic comedy genre.

Fans of Dunham's work, particularly her popular show Girls, can look forward to a mix of comedy, vulnerability, and a hint of the awkwardness that usually follows love in one's 30s.

The plot revolves around Jessica, played by comedian Megan Stalter, a workaholic in New York City. After a painful breakup, she moves to London to escape her past and seek solitude, much like a Brontë sister. However, her life takes a turn when she meets Felix, played by Will Sharpe, a man full of red flags.

Though difficult and troubled, Jessica and Felix's relationship leads them along a path of self-discovery and love that makes them wonder whether Americans and Brits actually speak the same language of the heart.

Too Much explores themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth. Jessica’s journey in London forces her to confront her past mistakes and find a new way to connect with others. Felix's romantic involvement offers unanticipated turns that test Jessica's expectations and emotional limits.

Everything to know about Too Much

Too Much is set for an exclusive Netflix release on July 10, 2025. Lena Dunham co-created and executive-produced the series with her husband, Luis Felber. The romantic comedy show, which stars Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe, comprises 10 episodes exploring the intricacies of contemporary relationships.

This series is produced by Working Title Television and Good Thing Going. It is also backed by Universal International Studios, bringing together experienced professionals behind iconic romantic comedies like Love Actually.

Plot of Too Much

The story centers around Jessica, a New York workaholic who experiences a devastating breakup. Fleeing to London, she cannot confront the repercussions of her deeds or the spectres of her former relationships.

Jessica wishes to separate herself from her former life and live quietly like one of the Brontë sisters. Her strategy, though, soon falls apart upon meeting Felix, a man whose many emotional red flags render him far from the perfect love interest.

Felix is charming but complicated, and his unconventionality makes Jessica rethink her life and love goals. Their growing relationship in London makes them wonder if Americans and Brits actually understand each other. They must face their love and commitment fears as they navigate their quirky relationship.

The show's humorous take on love emphasizes the strange, erratic nature of relationships. Jessica's attempts to juggle professional goals, personal wants, and the complexities of love is guaranteed to make Too Much an enjoyable experience for viewers.

Production, direction, and cast

Lena Dunham, known for her unique approach to storytelling, directs, writes, and executive produces the series. Alongside her husband, Luis Felber, Dunham has crafted a deeply personal series that resonates with the challenges of love in adulthood.

Working Title Television and Good Thing Going serve as additional executive producers along with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Michael P. Cohen, and others.

The primary cast includes Megan Stalter as Jessica and Will Sharpe as Felix. Richard E. Grant, Rita Wilson, Andrew Rannells, Rhea Perlman, and Emily Ratajkowski, along with others, round out the supporting cast.

Too Much will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix from July 10, 2025.

