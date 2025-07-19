Which movies and shows are premiering this weekend across Netflix, Hulu, and other platforms? Streaming details explored 

As another weekend rolls around, streaming platforms and theaters alike are delivering a fresh slate of new movies and shows for audiences to enjoy. In case you're looking to stay home for a night, the July 19–20, 2025, weekend has some new OTT releases scheduled – from documentaries and thrillers to teen dramas and animated escapades.

Major streaming platforms – such as Netflix, Hulu, and others – are dropping highly anticipated movies and shows, including some theatrical releases, that revisit franchises as well as introduce new stories. Whether you're in the mood to revisit old characters or discover new ones, below are a few standout titles to see and where to catch them.

Upcoming movies and shows this weekend (July 19-20, 2025): Streaming platforms and release details

1) The Assessment

Release date & platform: July 19, 2025 — Hulu

Genre: Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller

In The Assessment, parenthood is governed by state policy rather than personal choice. Set in a future society where individuals must undergo a mandatory psychological evaluation to receive approval to have children, the film follows Mia (Elizabeth Olsen) and Aaryan (Himesh Patel) as they participate in a week-long assessment.

The process is structured to examine their emotional stability, decision-making under stress, and compatibility as prospective parents. However, as the evaluation progresses, tensions surface, revealing the strain such scrutiny places on individuals and relationships.

2) Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (Seasons 6 and 7)

Release date & platform: July 19, 2025 — Hulu

Genre: True Crime Documentary Series

True crime fans have something compelling to dive into this weekend with the return of Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda. This long-running documentary series centers around retired detective Joe Kenda, whose unflinching storytelling style and sharp recall bring his most unforgettable homicide investigations to life.

During a 23-year career with the Colorado Springs Police Department, Kenda worked on hundreds of cases, many of which remain in his mind even today. Now, in seasons 6 and 7, viewers are being taken further into some of his most baffling and unsettling investigations.

With the help of reenactments and interviews, the series illuminates the human experience of every case and provides a candid, rare glimpse into the mindset of a veteran detective. Whether it's the forensics or the psychology of every crime, Homicide Hunter continues to examine the colors of justice and the individuals who serve to maintain it.

3) Sabotage

Release date & platform: July 19, 2025 – Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action, Thriller

Originally released in 2014, the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer Sabotage has now been added to Amazon Prime Video. Among movies and shows available to stream this weekend, Sabotage explores themes of trust, betrayal, and revenge within a tightly knit task force.

The story highlights how pressure and hidden motives can cause relationships to break down, while also examining the fine line between justice and personal vendetta.

4) Eight for Silver

Release date & platform: July 19, 2025 — Netflix

Genre: Gothic Horror Thriller

Originally released in 2021 as The Cursed, Eight for Silver is a gothic horror tale now streaming on Netflix. Set in 19th-century rural France, the film follows a village haunted by a sinister curse after the violent massacre of a Romani clan. In the aftermath, the community is terrorized by a mysterious, werewolf-like creature—an embodiment of revenge and ancestral wrath.

Blending atmospheric tension with folk horror, the film explores themes of inherited guilt, vengeance, and the hidden cost of cruelty. With its eerie visuals and haunting tone, Eight for Silver offers a dark, slow-burning mystery for fans of classic horror and supernatural thrillers.

Whether you're in the mood for a horror thriller, a dystopian sci-fi drama, a gripping crime documentary, or something more reflective, the weekend of July 19–20, 2025, brings a diverse lineup of movies and shows. So, don't miss out on the above-listed movies and shows dropping on various streaming platforms.

