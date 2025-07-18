7 best Scarlett Johansson movies to watch if you loved her in Jurassic World Rebirth

Scarlett Johansson's appearance in Jurassic World Rebirth brought attention to her roles in science fiction and large-scale action films. Her performance in the movie combines intense visual effects, timing, and physical performance. Undoubtedly, fans loved her character and her on-screen persona in Jurassic World Rebirth and would love to binge-watch more of her performances.

Ad

The actress has consistently demonstrated exceptional range in her movies since the beginning of her career. Whether it is the narrative storytelling in Her or the warrior character in The Avengers, the list is huge.

Below are seven Scarlett Johansson movies to watch for thrill, great acting, and powerful plots.

The Prestige, Her, and five other Scarlett Johansson movies to watch if you liked her in Jurassic World Rebirth

1) Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Ad

Trending

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Image via Prime Video)

Russo brothers' Captain America: The Winter Soldier was released in 2014, where Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff.

Ad

The movie follows Steve Rogers as he serves S.H.I.E.L.D. and adapts to modern life. Rogers discovers a Hydra conspiracy embedded in S.H.I.E.L.D. after Nick Fury is attacked by the Winter Soldier.

In her role as Black Widow, she fights against real enemies and conspiracies within a political and espionage-driven narrative. The movie mimics Rebirth's emphasis on mission-driven intensity by merging secret operations with action.

Ad

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

2) Her

A scene from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

This 2013 romance and sci-fi film was directed by Spike Jonze and is a favorite among many cinephiles. In the film, Johansson provides the voice of Samantha, an AI operating system that acts as a key technological and emotional presence.

Ad

Her demonstrates Johansson's ability to effectively communicate connection through voice, which will appeal to viewers who were captivated by her ability to anchor emotion alongside action in Jurassic World Rebirth. The vocal performance and thematic resonance in the dynamics between humans and technology make it worth watching.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3) The Prestige

The Prestige movie poster (Image via Prime Video)

Christopher Nolan's The Prestige is a psychological thriller starring Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, and Scarlett Johansson. She plays Olivia Wenscombe, involved in a narrative about magicians' rivalry and illusion.

Ad

The movie prioritises psychological suspense, deliberate revelations, and period setting intensity, even though it isn't particularly action-packed. Its intricate storyline and dependence on performance art make it related to Jurassic World Rebirth.

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

4) The Avengers

A still from The Avengers (Image via Prime Video)

In the 2012 film, Avengers, directed by Joss Whedon, Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. To stop Loki from using the Tesseract to take over Earth, Nick Fury seeks Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulk, the Black Widow, and Hawkeye.

Ad

Similar to Jurassic World Rebirth, the movie has high-stakes missions, tactical teamwork, and action choreography. Fans who appreciate her heroic portrayal and physical performance should watch it.

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

5) Under The Skin

Under the Skin movie (image via Prime Video)

Released in 2014 and directed by Jonathan Glazer, Under the Skin shows Scarlett Johansson as an extraterrestrial disguised as a human who engages in strategic conversations with men.

Ad

The film emphasises physicality and intentional presence, despite having a minimalist narrative and visual tone. It provides a more in-depth look for viewers who enjoyed her controlled movements and scene control in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

6) Lucy

A scene from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Luc Besson's 2014 Lucy is a psychological thriller, and Scarlett Johansson plays the titular character. Her character is a Taipei university student who is trafficked as a drug mule. Lucy's brain grows significantly after an experimental drug enters her system, giving her psychokinetic abilities and exceptional intelligence.

Ad

In order to portray Lucy's developing physical abilities, Johansson performed a number of the movie's stunts, including fight scenes, wirework, and practical effects.

Where to Watch: Netflix, Prime Video

7) Avengers: Endgame

Avengers Endgame (image via Prime Video)

Also directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Endgame came out in 2019. In a larger universal context, Johansson's role concludes in a mission-critical moment that calls for sacrifice.

Ad

In the film, the remaining Avengers, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye, plan a time-traveling journey to retrieve the Infinity Stones and restore the lost after Thanos wipes out half of all life in the universe.

The impact of her character and the scope of the threat resemble the action and emotional stakes in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Other Scarlett Johansson movies to watch if you liked her in Jurassic World Rebirth are Lost In Translation, The Phoenician Scheme, Black Widow, and Avengers: Infinity War.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jaisu Muskan Jaiswal is a journalist specializing in pop-culture, lifestyle, and Korean entertainment at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Diploma in Journalism, she began writing as a form of creative expression during the pandemic-related lockdown. She has about four years of experience, working at Otakukart, Movieweb, The Times of India, Aeroplay Entertainment, and Lifestyle Asia, among other organizations.



As a Pop-culture writer, she values presenting reports after a robust fact-checking process on celebrities and other trending topics, which interest people. Among her professional achievements is a feature on eco-friendly practices in K-pop album production. This write-up, which took a week of research, covered a range of sub-topics such as the export-import history of K-pop albums, and shifts in music marketing in that industry.



When not working, she enjoys watching films and discovering indie artists across several music platforms. Her favorite bands include Coldplay, BTS, and CAS. Know More