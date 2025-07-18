Netflix’s Too Much ending explained: Does Jess get her happily ever after?

The romantic comedy series Too Much is the latest offering by Lena Dunham, who established herself as the voice of a generation with her groundbreaking HBO show Girls (2012-2017). She co-created the semi-autobiographical series, spanning 10 episodes, with her musician husband, Luis Felber. Too Much premiered on July 10, 2025, on Netflix.

It is produced by Camilla Bray and executive produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Michael P. Cohen, Bruce Eric Kaplan, and Surian Fletcher-Jones.

Set in London, Too Much centers on the fairytale romance between the American expat Jess Salmon (Megan Stalter) and the British musician, Felix Remen (Will Sharpe). The couple overcomes significant emotional baggage and cultural differences before tying the knot at the end of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Too Much. Reader's discretion is advised.

How do Jess and Felix end up together in Netflix's Too Much?

At the start of the series, the recently-heartbroken Jessica moves to London for a work assignment after her seven-year-long relationship with Zev Goldstein comes to an end. A self-described Anglophile, Jess settles in a council estate with her pet dog, Astrid, and lives out her London dream by visiting the Buckingham Palace, London Eye, and other popular landmarks.

While still in the throes of heartache, Jess runs into the musician Felix at a local pub, and the two hit it off instantly. They bond over their shared interests and soon fall head over heels for each other. But, Felix's past drug use and history with women make Jess fear getting her heart broken all over again, while her own abandonment issues cause her to self-sabotage the blossoming relationship.

Felix's destructive ways partially owe to him being s*xually abused by his nanny as a child. Jess' kindness and care make him feel safe for the first time in his life, allowing Felix to finally admit his love for her.

However, their bond gets tested when the couple attends Felix's school friend Oriel's wedding in episode 8 of Too Much. Jess struggles to be around his posh friend circle, as their superficial lifestyle is unacceptable to her. The duo's pent-up frustration rises to the surface, leading to a massive argument.

Felix does what he does best; he drowns his sorrows in booze and drugs. He parties the night away and hooks up with the much-older modeling agent, Fiona. Although he instantly regrets his actions and comes clean to Jess, she is left heartbroken and decides to pack her bags and leave for New York.

But, she forgives Felix after realizing that he brings out the best in her. The couple ends the series getting married at a chapel in the presence of their close family and friends.

Jess comes face-to-face with Wendy Jones

In the Netflix series, Zev's fiancée, the influencer Wendy Jones, becomes Jess's source of obsession and fascination. She often tortures herself by stalking her social media, which fuels her feelings of unworthiness. Jess frequently records messages addressed to Wendy but does not send them, as a way of venting her feelings.

Moreover, her memories with Zev hold her back from going all in with Felix.

In the show's penultimate episode, Jess accidentally uploads the 500+ messages on her Instagram account. However, things turn out in her favor as Wendy watches the videos and agrees to meet Jess in London. The two women finally catch on to Zev's manipulative ways and realize that he likes to bring down strong women due to his unresolved issues with his overbearing mother.

Their conversation helps Jess get closure over Zev, after spending the entire series pining for him, and pursue Felix wholeheartedly. Wendy also realizes that Zev has been holding her back and decides to break up with him by the end of the series.

What happens to Jess's career in Too Much?

Jess joins the advertising firm Ratigan and Vine in London to work as a line producer for a Christmas-themed advertisement. However, her British co-workers do not warm up to her easily as they create a list of unacceptable workplace etiquettes, which include asking her to avoid eating smelly foods at work.

Pop singer Rita Ora is tapped in to star in the commercial, which is to be directed by the Oscar-winning director James 'Jim' Wenlich Rice. On the day of the shoot, however, Jim gets busy flirting with the production assistants, which derails the shoot. When her boss, Jonno Ratigan, becomes unavailable due to a personal crisis, Jess steps up to the plate and takes over the shoot.

She reverts to the original concept and films the commercial with Rita Ora singing a Christmas song while donning a Santa Claus outfit. At the end of the shoot, everyone is happy with Jess's work, which bolsters her confidence in her ability to work as a director.

Watch all episodes of Too Much exclusively on Netflix.

