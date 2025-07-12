Where was Netflix's Too Much filmed? All filming locations explored

Too Much is a romantic comedy series that debuted on Netflix on July 10, 2025. Created by Lena Dunham and Luis Felber, the series features 10 episodes with a runtime of 31–56 minutes. It is executive produced by Tim Bevan, Michael P. Cohen, Eric Fellner, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Bruce Eric Kaplan, along with Felber, and Dunham.

Too Much follows the budding romance between the American woman Jessica (Megan Stalter) and the British musician Felix (Will Sharpe) after their chance meeting in London. The series is primarily filmed in London, England, with some scenes shot in New York City, United States.

The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"Exes, drugs and indie music collide in this gloriously messy rom-com about a New Yorker's relationship with a charismatic former party boy in London."

Too Much: A detailed look at the show's filming locations

Too Much reportedly began production in February 2024 and wrapped up filming in June 2024. The rom-com was filmed in and around London as well as New York City, and captured the distinct vibes of both cities through their famous landmarks, streets, and buildings.

London, England

In February 2024, the local newspaper Bucks Free Press reported that the cast and crew of Too Much filmed at The Royal Standard of England pub in the town of Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

As per Tudum by Netflix's report dated July 10, 2025, Jessica and Felix's meet-cute was filmed in the bathroom stalls of The Ivy House, a historic pub in Nunhead. The St. Peter’s Estate located in Hackney posed as Jess' London flat. Also, the Hackney City Farm appeared in episode 5, where fans saw Jess experience a ketamine-fueled fever dream.

Filming for Rita Ora's Christmas commercial took place at the Village of Hambledon. Felix’s flashback scenes depicting his childhood home were filmed in Oxfordshire, South East England. A café located on Lauriston Road in Victoria Park was the setting for the scene where Jess met with Wendy.

The crew filmed the lavish wedding scene from episode 8 at the Englefield Estate Hall. The 16th-century estate, spanning 20,000 acres, is a popular filming location and has appeared in shows like Black Mirror, The Crown, and the Disney+ series The Acolyte.

The De Beauvoir Town and the Hoxton Square in Hackney were also used as the setting for a few scenes in the Netflix series. Other filming locations include Parliament Hill in north-west London, the scenic Regent’s Canal, the Maida Vale residential area, Shoreditch Town Hall, and Notting Hill.

For one of the sequences, the crew shot inside the Dash The Henge record store in South London. Too Much also captured the city's day-to-day vibe at Hackney Road, Shoreditch High Street, and the bustling streets of Soho.

Moreover, renowned landmarks like the Buckingham Palace, London Bridge, Tower Bridge, Wellington Arch, and the London Eye also appeared in the background shots in the Netflix series.

New York City, New York, US

The production team also filmed several scenes in the Brooklyn and Manhattan boroughs of New York City in June 2024. Jess's apartment was filmed in Brooklyn, while her office scenes were shot at the Broadway and Canal Street in Manhattan.

Plot summary

Jessica (Megan Stalter) begins the series heartbroken after her boyfriend, Zev, leaves her for the influencer, Wendy Jones. When a job opportunity in London presents itself, Jess take up the offer hoping to make a fresh start in a new country. She soon embarks on a new romance following a chance encounter with the indie musician Felix (Will Sharpe) in a pub.

However, Jess's obsession with Wendy and Felix's mental health issues cause a ton of drama that neither is ready to handle. After Felix hooks up with an older woman, Jess breaks up with him and asks him to move out. Things get worse when her pet dog, Astrid, falls sick and dies, leaving Jess devastated.

After having a disastrous time in London, she decides to move back to New York at Jameson's (Andrew Rannells) insistence. But, before leaving, Jess meets up with Wendy, and their heartfelt conversation helps her get closure over Zev. She also realizes that she truly feels at home with Felix and reconciles with him. Too Much ends with the couple getting married.

Back in New York, Wendy breaks up with Zev, having caught on to his manipulative ways.

