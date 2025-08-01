‘And Just Like That…’ to end with current season, HBO confirms in surprise announcement

Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That... is currently in its third season, and at the time of writing, the show has two more episodes left before the season ends. However, in a recent announcement from HBO, the revival series will not only conclude season 3 on August 14, but that episode will also serve as the show's finale.And Just Like That... won't be returning for a third season, according to showrunner Michael Patrick King on Friday, August 1, 2025. In a statement shared on Instagram, King shared that writing the season 3 finale made him realize that it would be the end of the spinoff series, saying:&quot;And just like that... the ongoing storytelling of Sex And The City universe is coming to an end. While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That... season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKing added that he, series star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker, along with HBO CEO Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, the head of original programming, all agreed on how they wanted the series to end. They are giving the revival show a two-part finale, extending the original order of ten episodes to make it 12.Michael Patrick King also admitted that he and Parker chose to withhold the news that the show is ending after season 3 because they didn't want the finality to overshadow viewers' experience of the season.Read more: 7 shows to watch if you liked And Just Like That...There are two more episodes to go before And Just Like That... endsAs the showrunner mentioned in his latest Instagram post announcing the revival was initially planned for ten episodes. And Just Like That... season 3 episode 10 was released on Max on Thursday, July 31, 2025, and brought a series of drama and shocking revelations with the introduction of the show's latest guest star. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElla Stiller's Mia joined the spinoff's cast in episode 10, and her appearance was part of a major bombshell falling on Miranda's home. During a family dinner, Miranda’s son, Brady, dropped two bombshells: he’s going to culinary school, and he got Mia pregnant after a random hookup.Miranda is skeptical whether her son is really the father of the baby, while her husband, Steve, blows up in the middle of the family dinner, scolding Brady for being irresponsible and has even threatened to go violent. Miranda’s attempt to meet Mia, desperate to connect with the woman carrying her son’s child, ends in disaster.Meanwhile, as she laments over becoming a grandma with Carrie and Charlotte, Carrie finally has more time to write after ending her romance with Aidan for good. The last two episodes of the series will bring Carrie Bradshaw's iconic run to a close. However, there are a few more subplots to explore, like Carrie's growing friendship with Duncan and whether it might turn romantic.And Just Like That... is streaming on Max, with season 3's last two episodes arriving on the streamer on Thursday, August 7, and then on August 14.