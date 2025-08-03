Will there be And Just Like That… season 4? Renewal status and more

There will be no And Just Like That… season 4, and season 3 is officially the final chapter of the Sex and the City revival, with HBO Max and showrunner Michael Patrick King confirming that the story will conclude with a two-part finale airing August 7 and 14, 2025. The decision was made for creative reasons, not due to viewership or network mandates.

In a statement posted on social media, King said, “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.” He added that the season was extended from 10 to 12 episodes to allow a complete and satisfying ending.

“SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season,” he explained.

The creative team, which included Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys, and Sarah Aubrey, unanimously agreed that this was the appropriate moment to conclude the series.

Why there will be no And Just Like That… season 4

Sarah Jessica Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That… (Image via HBO Max)

And Just Like That… season 4 was never planned beyond the current season. The show was supposed to end after its second season, but it was extended because of high ratings.

King stated that it became clear as the writing for season 3 went on that the characters' stories had come to a natural end.

The news came out just a few weeks before the last two episodes aired. King said that the team wanted people to enjoy the season without worrying about when it would end. Instead of dragging out the story, the writers chose to end it in a clear and purposeful way.

This decision marks the end of the Sex and the City universe as a whole. There are currently no spin-offs or extensions in development.

What happened in And Just Like That… season 3?

And Just Like That... season 3 started on May 29, 2025. It tells the story of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York as they deal with getting older, relationships, and growing as people in their 50s.

After the traumatic events of season 2, the season picks up. Carrie and Aidan got back together, but Miranda had troubles with Che Diaz.

Carrie starts to get over Aidan in season 3. She begins to comprehend existence without clinging to the past. Miranda is trying new things in both her work and her personal life. Charlotte, on the other hand, is still trying to balance her family, work, and identity.

This season introduces new characters and enhances the depth of supporting roles. Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), and Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) are back with more stories. David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Alexa Swinton, and Niall Cunningham all play their parts again.

What made season 3 the right time to end?

And Just Like That… (Image via HBO Max)

Michael Patrick King stated that the storytelling style influenced his decision to conclude the show. The people who made the show decided to end it when the characters' stories did, instead of making it last longer than it needed to. Because fans wanted a satisfying finish for each character and the story, season 3 went from 10 to 12 episodes.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the main character on the show, said that the end was sad but well done. In a heartfelt letter about her character, Carrie Bradshaw, she acknowledges fans who have been with her for more than 20 years.

Series origins and legacy

And Just Like That... premiered on HBO Max in December 2021. It was the second Sex and the City spin-off, after The Carrie Diaries, which only lasted a brief time in 2013. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, who were in the original show, came back. Kim Cattrall made a brief appearance in season 2.

The revival looked at how the characters changed from being independent young adults to dealing with midlife issues like grief, parenting, sexuality, professional changes, and starting over. It continued and changed the franchise across three seasons, remaining faithful to its main themes of friendship and self-discovery.

And Just Like That… season 3 brings a fitting end to Carrie Bradshaw’s story. The creative team chose not to move forward with season 4, opting to close the series on a high note that honors the characters and their journey.

The final two episodes, airing on August 7 and 14, 2025, will officially conclude the Sex and the City franchise—a story rooted in friendship, change, and self-discovery.

