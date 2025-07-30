Where are the surviving roommates of the Idaho Murder? Explained

The case of the Idaho murders shocked the nation on November 13, 2022, when four University of Idaho students were brutally killed in an off-campus home in Moscow. The victims, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Gonçalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death in what authorities described as a targeted mass attack.

Two other roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were inside the house at the time but were unharmed and later cleared of any involvement by investigators. They now live privately, working on healing, while continuing to support the victims’ families.

The alleged perpetrator, Bryan Kohberger, was a criminology PhD student at Washington State University. Nearly three years later, in July 2025, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without parole.

A four‑part docuseries titled One Night in Idaho: The College Murders, released on Amazon Prime Video, recounts the events and aftermath from the perspective of victims’ families and friends, focusing on grief, memory, and resilience.

The surviving roommates from the Idaho murder case

Idaho murder case (Image via Unsplash/ @ Michael Förtsch)

Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke were the two surviving roommates in the house where the Idaho murder occurred. Both were University of Idaho students living at 1122 King Road with Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle. On the night of November 13, 2022, they were home but unharmed during the attack.

Mortensen, then 19, witnessed a man in black clothing and a mask leaving the house around 4 am, as detailed in a probable cause affidavit. Frozen in shock, she didn’t immediately call 911, a response experts attribute to trauma. Funke, also 19, was asleep and unaware of the events.

Both faced intense online scrutiny, with some social media users falsely accusing them of involvement, despite no evidence supporting such claims.

The documentary highlights their trauma, noting they were victims as much as their slain roommates. Neither appeared in the series due to their need for privacy and ongoing gag orders, but their experiences were shared through friends’ accounts.

Where are Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke?

Bryan Kohberger Is Sentenced For the Idaho murder case- Source: Getty

As of mid‑2025, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke remain civilians, deeply affected by the trauma they endured. Both delivered emotional victim impact statements at Kohberger’s sentencing hearing in late July 2025.

Mortensen spoke tear-filled words about ongoing panic attacks, survivor’s guilt, and profound loss of trust in everyday life. She described feeling shattered and unable to sleep, yet vowed never to let her voice be taken, as per CBS News.

Funke’s statement, read by a friend, highlighted constant anxiety, regret that she didn’t call 911 sooner, and a determination to live in honor of her lost friends despite enduring online harassment and death threats, as per People.

Both women appear to have withdrawn from the spotlight, prioritizing healing and privacy while supporting victims’ families.

The story behind the Idaho Murder

Bryan Kohberger Is Sentenced For the Idaho Murder case- Source: Getty

Between approximately 4 and 4:25 am on November 13, 2022, a masked intruder entered the six‑bedroom house and stabbed four residents, Madison, Kaylee, Xana, and Ethan, to death. Mortensen reported seeing a masked man carrying an object. While Funke heard sounds and saw sparks outside her door before discovering the scene hours later, as per ABC News.

Investigators recovered a knife sheath bearing DNA matching Bryan Kohberger near the scene. Additional evidence included phone location records placing him in Moscow multiple times before the murders. The surveillance footage captured his vehicle, and cell‑tower pings.

Survivors came under intense scrutiny online, but Moscow Police later publicly cleared both roommates of suspicion, according to K5 News.

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022. On July 2, 2025, he pleaded guilty to first‑degree murder and burglary in a plea deal that spared him the death penalty. He received four life sentences without parole, an additional 10‑year burglary term, and fines and restitution totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, as per Time.

The motive remains officially unknown, and Kohberger invoked his right to remain silent during court proceedings.

Watch One Night in Idaho: The College Murders available on Amazon Prime Video.

