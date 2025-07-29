Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says Tory Lanez should be "pardoned" as rapper prepares to head to court over Megan Thee Stallion shooting case verdict

United States Rep. Anna Paulina Luna recently took to X, reacting to the news of Tory Lanez's appeal to overturn his conviction in the case of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, reaching the final stage. In her tweet dated July 28, 2025, Anna wrote:&quot;Tory Lanez should be pardoned. The evidence in his investigation and initial trial was completely botched and he was NEVER GIVEN A FAIR TRIAL. Free Tory!&quot;For the unversed, Lanez is currently facing a decade-long prison sentence after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020. In a new update related to Tory Lanez's shooting case verdict, the rapper will be heading to court with oral arguments to be made in front of a hearing panel in California's Court of Appeals on August 18, 2025.Lanez filed an appeal in February 2024 after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, citing “prosecutorial misconduct” and “erroneous admission of evidence” as reasons for the same.According to US Weekly's report dated February 2024, Lanez's appeal filing alleged that Megan Thee Stallion was &quot;allowed to inappropriately answer questions in a narrative format” during the trial in December 2022. The filing claimed that Megan answered questions &quot;including testimony concerning irrelevant and inadmissible matters, such as her feelings regarding the circumstances of the incident.”Additionally, Tory Lanez's attorneys argued that sympathy for the victim was out of place &quot;during an objective determination of guilt.&quot; The rapper's legal team further claimed that prosecutors made numerous improper appeals centered around emotion and sympathy during closing arguments, which &quot;had no bearing on [Lanez’s] guilt or innocence.”Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has constantly propagated Tory Lanez's innocence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting caseThe recent tweet showcasing Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is not the first time she has voiced her support for Tory Lanez's innocence. In May 2025, Anna posted a link to Gianno Caldwell, founder of the Caldwell Institute for Public Safety's petition for Lanez.The appeal urged the rapper's release shortly after he was stabbed in prison on May 12, 2025. In her tweet dated May 19, 2025, Anna Paulina Luna mentioned that she was calling on the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, to review Tory Lanez's case and issue a pardon.The U.S. Representative claimed that Lanez's 10-year sentence was based on &quot;flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias.&quot; She added that justice must be blind; however, it mustn't be driven by headlines.Moreover, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna took to X on May 20, 2025, to address that there was &quot;compelling evidence&quot; proving Lanez's innocence, which was about to be released in the next 36 hours of her tweet. She addressed people who rushed to call for his incarceration or pushed false evidence against the rapper, asking them to prepare themselves to be held accountable.Moreover, in an interview with TMZ dated May 21, 2025, Anna Paulina Luna shared that she was made aware of Lanez's case by fellow Republican Amber Rose. The U.S Rep. claimed to possess evidence proving Lanez's wrongful imprisonment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe evidence in question reportedly comprised missing ballistics and the absence of Lanez's DNA on the magazine of the gun used to shoot Megan. It also includes the ring camera footage that refutes the claim of Lanez telling Megan &quot;dance b*tch&quot; before shooting her.Anna added that the ring camera footage, along with other evidence, was going to be sent to Governor Newsom for consideration of Tory Lanez's pardon.“All of this does indeed show and prove that Mr. Lanez is unfortunately being incarcerated and is an innocent man.&quot; the U.S. Rep. saidIn addition to U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna supporting the claim of Tory Lanez's innocence, the rapper's legal team published numerous pieces of evidence in the form of video and audio from the night of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting.The evidence was published on a website called 36hourslater.com on May 29, 2025, featuring proof that was reportedly not presented during Tory Lanez's trial.