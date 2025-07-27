  • home icon
  • Music
  • “He so obsessed with sis”—Fans react as Slim Thug calls out Megan Thee Stallion over Klay Thompson relationship

“He so obsessed with sis”—Fans react as Slim Thug calls out Megan Thee Stallion over Klay Thompson relationship

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 27, 2025 11:57 GMT
713 Day Houston - Source: Getty
Internet reacts to Slim Thug's comments on Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson (Image via Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

American rapper Slim Thug, who has been vocal about his liking for Megan Thee Stallion, recently called out the female rapper over her relationship with Klay Thompson. According to a video clip posted by @theneighborhoodtalk on July 27, 2025, Thug seemingly looked hurt as he spoke about having seen Megan Thee Stallion in multiple phases through her social media platforms.

Ad

Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, also said that he accepted Megan's rejection of him as a partner and that he didn't wish bad upon her, adding:

"I want to be treated like the king, man. She a whole queen."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Thug also commented on a viral video of Klay Thompson flexing a watch that he got as a gift from Megan, which netizens speculated was the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak worth $300,000, as reported by Complex. Taking a jab at the same time, Slim Thug said, "I can't have no woman little boyin' me", adding that he couldn't accept such an expensive gesture from the woman he'd be dating.

The rapper's clip has since gone viral and garnered over 300K views at the time of publishing this article. Netizens took to the comment section of @theneighborhoodtalk's IG post to express their opinions on Slim Thug's reaction to Megan's relationship.

Ad
"He so obsessed with sis like chill unc," a netizen wrote.
A netizen comments on Thomas&#039; remark concerning Megan(Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)
A netizen comments on Thomas' remark concerning Megan(Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)

Moreover, netizens also took jabs at Thomas for commenting on the gift Megan Thee Stallion gave Klay Thompson and bringing a monetary angle to their relationship:

Ad
Netizens comment on Thomas&#039; remark concerning Megan(Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)
Netizens comment on Thomas' remark concerning Megan(Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)

Additionally, some internet users pointed out the age gap between Slim Thug and Megan Thee Stallion, speculating that it could be one of the reasons she declined a relationship with him.

Ad
Netizens comment on Thomas&#039; remark concerning Megan(Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)
Netizens comment on Thomas' remark concerning Megan(Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)

Has Megan Thee Stallion turned Slim Thug down in the past? Details explored amid Poison rapper's remarks on the former's relationship

Slim Thug has often publicized his crush on Megan Thee Stallion, either by talking about it on his social media platforms or by taking to the female rapper's comment section. According to HotNewHipHop, he wrote under one of Megan's posts back in May 2020:

Ad
"She need a Texas n***a that's taller than her that can handle all dat a** get u a OG like B."

He also posted a comment on Megan Thee Stallion's video, opening with a Rihanna Savage X Fenty lingerie collection, writing, "Wear it for me."

Ad

However, things escalated after Slim Thug claimed that Megan Thee Stallion had a crush on him after she performed two of his tracks —Thug From Around The Way and Still Tippin' — during her Coachella set in April 2025. As reported by The Shade Room, Thomas addressed the same on a livestream, stating:

"If that ain’t a ‘Hey, I want you daddy’ call, I don’t know what is. So, I’m just waiting on my day. I’m just waiting for her to come to Houston to hit my line, ‘Hey, I’m in the town, pick me up.’ It’s only a matter of time at this point… I know she got a crush on me by this point. She just danced to two of my songs? I say I’m in there. I think I’m in there, what ya’ll think?”
Ad

While Megan Thee Stallion didn't acknowledge any of Thomas' past advances on her, she reacted to his claim about her having a crush on him. During her Coachella set on April 20, 2025, while dancing to Still Tippin', Megan Thee Stallion said:

“And no, Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you. I just like your music, babe."

Slim Thug's recent remarks on Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have garnered a lot of traction. However, neither the female rapper nor the American basketball player has reacted to the same yet.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications