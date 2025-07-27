“He so obsessed with sis”—Fans react as Slim Thug calls out Megan Thee Stallion over Klay Thompson relationship

American rapper Slim Thug, who has been vocal about his liking for Megan Thee Stallion, recently called out the female rapper over her relationship with Klay Thompson. According to a video clip posted by @theneighborhoodtalk on July 27, 2025, Thug seemingly looked hurt as he spoke about having seen Megan Thee Stallion in multiple phases through her social media platforms.Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, also said that he accepted Megan's rejection of him as a partner and that he didn't wish bad upon her, adding:&quot;I want to be treated like the king, man. She a whole queen.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThug also commented on a viral video of Klay Thompson flexing a watch that he got as a gift from Megan, which netizens speculated was the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak worth $300,000, as reported by Complex. Taking a jab at the same time, Slim Thug said, &quot;I can't have no woman little boyin' me&quot;, adding that he couldn't accept such an expensive gesture from the woman he'd be dating.The rapper's clip has since gone viral and garnered over 300K views at the time of publishing this article. Netizens took to the comment section of @theneighborhoodtalk's IG post to express their opinions on Slim Thug's reaction to Megan's relationship.&quot;He so obsessed with sis like chill unc,&quot; a netizen wrote. A netizen comments on Thomas' remark concerning Megan(Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)Moreover, netizens also took jabs at Thomas for commenting on the gift Megan Thee Stallion gave Klay Thompson and bringing a monetary angle to their relationship:Netizens comment on Thomas' remark concerning Megan(Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)Additionally, some internet users pointed out the age gap between Slim Thug and Megan Thee Stallion, speculating that it could be one of the reasons she declined a relationship with him.Netizens comment on Thomas' remark concerning Megan(Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)Has Megan Thee Stallion turned Slim Thug down in the past? Details explored amid Poison rapper's remarks on the former's relationshipSlim Thug has often publicized his crush on Megan Thee Stallion, either by talking about it on his social media platforms or by taking to the female rapper's comment section. According to HotNewHipHop, he wrote under one of Megan's posts back in May 2020:&quot;She need a Texas n***a that's taller than her that can handle all dat a** get u a OG like B.&quot;He also posted a comment on Megan Thee Stallion's video, opening with a Rihanna Savage X Fenty lingerie collection, writing, &quot;Wear it for me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, things escalated after Slim Thug claimed that Megan Thee Stallion had a crush on him after she performed two of his tracks —Thug From Around The Way and Still Tippin' — during her Coachella set in April 2025. As reported by The Shade Room, Thomas addressed the same on a livestream, stating:&quot;If that ain’t a ‘Hey, I want you daddy’ call, I don’t know what is. So, I’m just waiting on my day. I’m just waiting for her to come to Houston to hit my line, ‘Hey, I’m in the town, pick me up.’ It’s only a matter of time at this point… I know she got a crush on me by this point. She just danced to two of my songs? I say I’m in there. I think I’m in there, what ya’ll think?”While Megan Thee Stallion didn't acknowledge any of Thomas' past advances on her, she reacted to his claim about her having a crush on him. During her Coachella set on April 20, 2025, while dancing to Still Tippin', Megan Thee Stallion said:“And no, Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you. I just like your music, babe.&quot;Slim Thug's recent remarks on Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have garnered a lot of traction. However, neither the female rapper nor the American basketball player has reacted to the same yet.