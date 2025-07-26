Milagro Gramz ordered to cover Megan Thee Stallion's $5,000 attorney fees amid ongoing defamation case 

YouTuber Milagro Gramz has been ordered to pay $5,000 to cover legal fees incurred by Megan Thee Stallion’s attorneys. The ruling, issued by a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, covers the cost of forcing the disclosure of Gramz’s texts and other digital records, as reported by Complex on July 26, 2025.Gramz, born Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, missed a court-mandated deadline on May 27, 2025, to submit private messages and metadata tied to her public accusations against Megan. Despite formal requests, the singer’s legal team says Gramz failed to submit any material.The judge’s order comes amid ongoing concerns from Megan’s lawyers that key messages, including WhatsApp chats, reportedly may have been tampered with, although no ruling has yet been made on that allegation.For the unversed, Megan Thee Stallion filed the lawsuit in October 2023, accusing Gramz of a “campaign of harassment” that included sharing a deepfake video questioning the legitimacy of Megan’s testimony in the Tory Lanez shooting case, and cyberstalking.Megan Thee Stallion's legal team pushes for social media access, cites missing recordsIn filings cited by HotNewHipHop on July 13, 2025, Megan Thee Stallion's attorneys escalated their discovery demands, asking the court to grant a forensic firm, FTI Consulting, direct access to Milagro Gramz’s Instagram, WhatsApp, Discord, and iMessage accounts. The request followed repeated noncompliance, according to the filings, and is intended to recover potentially deleted or altered evidence.If denied, the rapper's team is seeking a way that would allow jurors to presume the missing evidence would have been unfavorable to Gramz. The filings also referenced Zelle transactions allegedly sent from Tory Lanez’s family to Gramz, along with recorded jailhouse calls in which Lanez reportedly discussed the YouTuber’s participation in an online disinformation campaign.Milagro Gramz, now represented by attorneys Jeremy McLymont and Ronda Dixon, lost her previous legal team due to unpaid fees. The next hearing is expected to determine whether the court will grant the forensic access request, an outcome that could affect the trajectory of the case.Judge allows defamation case filed by Megan Thee Stallion to proceedEarlier this year, on February 7, 2025, Rolling Stone reported that Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga ruled that Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation suit could proceed, stating that the rapper had made a “compelling case” that Milago Gramz acted with “reckless disregard for the truth.”The judge also rejected Gramz’s attempt to dismiss the suit under protections typically extended to media professionals, finding that the allegations “depict a campaign, not journalism.” The 43-page amended complaint filed in December 2024 reportedly accused Gramz of being a paid surrogate for Tory Lanez, who was convicted in 2022 of shooting Megan and is currently serving a 10-year sentence.Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, has alleged that Gramz used her social media platforms to spread “vicious and hateful rumors,” including false claims that Megan lied under oath and distributed manipulated p*rnography.Although Cooper’s team submitted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in November 2024, Judge Altonaga allowed the majority of Megan’s claims, including defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, to stand. The judge emphasized that the blogger’s alleged conduct painted “a picture of an intentional campaign to destroy [Megan Thee Stallion’s] reputation.”As of January 30, 2025, court documents revealed that Gramz’s legal team had sent settlement proposals to resolve three out of four claims, though no resolution was reached. Gramz’s X account has since been suspended.