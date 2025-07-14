Why is Megan Thee Stallion suing Milagro Gramz? Rapper requests access to the blogger’s social media in defamation case related to Tory Lanez shooting

Megan Thee Stallion and her team have requested direct access to Milagro Gramz's social media accounts concerning the Tory Lanez shooting case. According to the rapper's lawyers, Gramz has failed to submit the required records and needs to be compelled to do so.

Megan filed a lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz in October 2024 for allegedly spreading false information about her. As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, the lawsuit accused Gramz of attempting to "denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements."

The blogger's legal team denied these allegations and asked the court to dismiss the case. However, their motion was denied, and Megan was authorized to continue pursuing her lawsuit. Now, her lawyers are alleging that Gramz has not provided her digital records, as mandated.

More about Megan Thee Stallion's motion against Milagro Gramz

Megan at the 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

According to Hot New Hip Hop, a recent filing from Megan Thee Stallion's team accused Milagro Gramz of missing the May 27 deadline to submit material. The report states that the blogger was supposed to submit private messages and metadata.

Megan's team is now also requesting a forensic firm, FTI Consulting, to access her Instagram, WhatsApp, Discord, and iMessage accounts. They have filed a motion to compel Gramz to submit these records and waive any objections she might have.

In her lawsuit, Megan has accused Gramz of allegedly acting as a paid surrogate for Tory Lanez. She claimed that the blogger received payment from Lanez to harass her online. The lawsuit further alleges that there were phone calls between Lanez and Gramz after the former was sentenced to prison.

Notably, Megan Thee Stallion has accused Tory Lanez of shooting at her after a party in 2020. Lanez was arrested and later found guilty in 2022 before being sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion won a legal round against Milagro Gramz in February

Following Megan's lawsuit in October 2024, Milago Gramz's lawyers filed a motion in November to dismiss the case. According to Rolling Stone, they accused the rapper of making “dubious legal claims and irrelevant and impertinent allegations.” However, Judge Cecilia Altonaga denied Gram's motion instead, stating on February 6, 2025:

“Defendant downplays these allegations [of defamation and acting out of ‘pure hatred,’] arguing that ‘spite’ and a failure to investigate do not establish actual malice. But Plaintiff’s claims extend far beyond mere negligence — they paint a picture of an intentional campaign to destroy her reputation. That is more than enough to satisfy the pleading standard.”

Gramz's lawyers expressed their disappointment with the ruling. They also stated that they had approached Megan's lawyers about a potential settlement, but no agreement has been reached.

Meanwhile, according to Hot New Hip Hop, Gramz's former legal team withdrew from the case over alleged unpaid fees. The blogger is now represented by attorneys Jeremy McLymont and Ronda Dixon. They will handle the upcoming court motion for their client to produce social media records.

