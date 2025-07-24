"Where is the bullet hole?" — Chrisean Rock calls for Tory Lanez to be freed after receiving a call from the rapper from prison

Chrisean Rock has called for Tory Lanez's freedom after receiving a call from the rapper, who is currently incarcerated after being convicted for the 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion. He was convicted in 2022 and began serving his 10-year sentence in 2023.On July 23, 2025, Chrisean Rock called for Tory Lanez to be released during a livestream, emphasizing that he was allegedly innocent and asking to see the bullet hole for proof. In her recent livestream, Rock thanked Lanez for his &quot;words of encouragement,&quot; adding:&quot;Free Tory...He called me today...free him, he's innocent. Alright y'all. I want to say special thank you to Tory Lanez for giving me words of encouragement to lift me up while everybody trying to kick me while I'm down, and I'm not ever down, but you know what I mean...Free him, he ain't do it. He ain't do it, he did not do it. He did not do it. Prove it. Where is the bullet hole? Anyway, he ain't do it and he coming home.&quot;Chrisean Rock's livestream took place after Lanez reportedly called her from prison and imparted advice, asking her to look to God for help. For the uninitiated, Rock was recently released from prison after serving a three-month stint for parole violation and felony drug charges in late 2024.“You just got to take that time and be intimate with him [God], bro. He wants you to actually spend some time with him. Spend some time in prayer away from people. Spend some time where you’re not worrying about what everybody’s talking about. Turn off the phone, spend a couple hours with him just for the next couple of days,&quot; Lanez told Rock during the phone call.Politicians ask California governor to pardon Tory LanezSeveral politicians have come forward in support of Tory Lanez in light of his conviction and sentencing for a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Calls for the Canadian rapper's release gained steam after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate at the California Correctional Institution in May 2025.Following this, his legal team launched a Change.org petition advocating for his freedom, which has received over 322K signatures as of this article. Additionally, they also started a website that documented alleged evidence that seemingly proved Lanez did not shoot Megan that night in 2020.In May 2025, Republican representative Anna Paulina Luna reached out to Gavin Newsom, California's governor, on X to urge him to issue a pardon for the rapper.Rep. Anna Paulina Luna @RepLunaLINKI am calling on Gov. Newsom @CAgovernor to review Tory Lanez’s case and issue a pardon. His 10-year sentence was based on flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias. Justice must be blind— not driven by headlines.Free Tory Lanez.Similarly, politicians Jamel Holley and Jack Brewer urged Newson to pardon Tory Lanez. Brewer, a White House appointee, urged the governor to free Lanez for the sake of the rapper's son in an X post on July 3, 2025, adding that this case was about &quot;every child growing up without their dad, every family torn apart by injustice.&quot;On July 22, Holley, a former New Jersey Assemblyman, announced that he had filed a formal petition calling for Lanez's pardon, writing on X:&quot;Moved by this injustice and driven by a shared call for justice, it is for these moral reasons grounded in a trial marked by disputed forensic evidence and conflicting witness statements that I have filed this formal petition with California Governor Gavin Newsom, requesting executive clemency to confront a flawed system’s injustice and restore his freedom. #FreeToryLanez.&quot;Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers criticized the politicians for advocating for Tory Lanez's freedom, accusing them of &quot;chasing attention.&quot; In an exclusive statement to XXL Magazine, Alex Spiro (her attorney) said:&quot;The Tory Lanez case is a case of a violent crime with an unlicensed firearm of a defenseless woman who was shot multiple times. The gun was found cocked, hot and at the feet of the defendant. Witnesses immediately confirmed the defendant was the shooter. The defendant apologized for what he did.&quot; Spiro added:&quot;These politicians should have reviewed the evidence and thought about the crime’s survivor. But they didn't. They decided it was more important to chase attention for themselves.&quot;In addition to the politicians and Chrisean Rock, various celebrities have also called for Tory Lanez's freedom, including Drake, Amber Rose, and Chris Brown.