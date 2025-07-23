What did Tory Lanez say to Chrisean Rock? Rapper offers some spiritual advice to the mother-of-one as she adjusts to life outside prison 

On July 22, 2025, Chrisean Rock took to her Instagram Stories to share an audio clip from her call with Tory Lanez, who gave her spiritual advice as she adjusts to her life outside prison.Lanez started by saying that he wasn't one of those people who'd sit and preach to her, adding that he is aware of what is going on in Chrisean's life. The currently imprisoned rapper said:“You dealing with a lot, but it’s all going to be okay. And it’s all going to be for the greater good, bro. But you just you just got to take that time and be intimate with him, bro. He wants you to actually spend some time with him.&quot;He continued:&quot;Spend some time in prayer away from people. Spend some time where you’re not worrying about what everybody’s talking about. Turn off the phone, spend a couple hours with him just for the next couple of days.”Acknowledging Tory Lanez's words of wisdom, Chrisean Rock thanked the rapper and wrote &quot;I love you Tory. FREE YOU HE INNOCENT&quot; on her Instagram Story.Chrisean Rock's IG story acknowledging Lanez's chat with her (Image via Instagram/ @chrisean)For the unversed, Chrisean Rock was arrested at her former partner Blueface's court hearing in August 2024, while a warrant had been out for her arrest since March 2024. The charges on Chrisean stemmed from her arrest in early 2022, wherein police found drugs in her car after she was pulled over during a traffic stop.According to XXL's report dated September 2024, Chrisean Rock was charged with possession of CDS (controlled dangerous substances) with intent to distribute and failure to have tax stamp affixed on CDS.What were the new claims in Tory Lanez's case? Details explored as Chrisean Rock emphasizes rapper's innocenceWhile Tory Lanez shared words of wisdom with Chrisean Rock, the rapper is currently in prison on a decade-long sentence stemming from a violent incident between him and Megan Thee Stallion wherein he shot the female rapper in the feet in 2020.Lanez was convicted of three charges in December 2022, which included discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.However, in a turn of events in May 2025, legal representatives from Unite the People held a press conference putting forth a new angle in the case. During the press conference, Megan Thee Stallion's former friend, Kelsey Harris', previous bodyguard, Bradley James, claimed that he overheard a conversation between Harris and her husband.Bradley alleged it wasn't Tory Lanez but Kelsey Harris who shot Megan Thee Stallion. During the press conference, attorney Walter Roberts from United The People mentioned:“This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting, two men break up the fight, one man grab the other one’s arm, gunshots came from the passenger side.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe continued:“There were three potential suspects in the car that night. And yet the only DNA sample was taken of Mr. Peterson, even though unknown DNA was found on the gun.”Hence, the new angles that recently emerged in Tory Lanez's shooting case were based on the testimony of Kelsey Harris' ex-bodyguard and raising questions over the DNA sampling process.In other news, Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times in prison, as reported by the rapper's Instagram post dated May 13, 2025. According to BBC's report dated May 2025, prison officials suspected convicted killer, Santino Casio, of the attack on Lanez.