“A sleepaway camp for the elites”: Candace Owens reacts to Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison transfer

Candace Owens recently reacted to reports that Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein's close associate, has been transferred from a Florida prison to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Texas. For the unversed, Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in trafficking and recruiting minors in association with Epstein.

Reacting to the news, on the August 7 episode of Candace, host Candace Owens claimed that Maxwell's transfer looks like she's "going away on vacation," referring to the conditions of the minimum-security prison.

"Ghislaine Maxwell, who, after meeting with our Department of Justice, has been transferred into a prison that's really not a prison, right? It's not really a prison. It's kind of like going away on vacation. It's more like a sleepaway camp for the elites," Owens stated.

The timing of Maxwell's prison transfer, which occurred just a week after she reportedly met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday, July 24, also raised skepticism from Owens. The podcast host also pointed out that Blanche previously served as U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney during a criminal case in Manhattan, which she referred to as a "show trial."

"[Todd Blanche] was sent down to go speak and inquire with Ghislaine Maxwell to see if she had any information about anybody else who could have committed crimes involving Jeffrey Epstein. And what came out of that meeting was news that Ghislaine Maxwell was being transferred to an even lower security prison. She's already in a low-security prison, but they're now transferring her into an even lower security prison," Owens stated.

According to NBC News, prison officials on Friday, August 1, confirmed that Maxwell, who was previously held at a low-security facility in Tallahassee, Florida, was transferred to a women-only prison camp in Bryan, Texas. The former facility had housed both men and women.

Candace Owens' response to President Donald Trump's reaction to Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison transfer

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at a party in honour of David Tang (Image via Getty)

During the podcast, Candace Owens discussed President Donald Trump's response to Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison transfer. She claimed that the President was not even aware of her transfer.

During a White House press conference on August 6, CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked the President if he was aware of Maxwell's prison transfer and whether it was his decision.

In response, the POTUS said:

"I didn't know about it at all? No, I read about it just like you did. It's not a very uncommon thing."

The reporter further questioned him whether he thinks Ghislaine is credible enough to be listened to. In response, President Trump stated that Todd Blanche is a "highly thought of" person.

The POTUS further explained that he did not speak to Blanche about his meeting with Ghislaine because he believed that whatever questions the Deputy Attorney General asked her would be appropriate. He added that Blanche's perspective would be to ensure that people not involved with Jeffrey Epstein are not "hurt by something that would be very, very unfortunate."

In response, Candace pointed out that Todd Blanche repeatedly says it "wouldn't be fair to these people to be swept up in this." She questioned why he continues to express those concerns. Offering a possible explanation, Owens suggested that it's because Blanche himself and possibly other people around him could be involved in this case.

"He keeps saying that. He's saying like, you know, people are going to get swept up in this, and it wouldn't be fair to these people to be swept up in this. Why does he keep offering that? Well, the obvious answer is because he himself and other people around him would be implicated. And that's the real reason. That's actually him being honest," Owens said.

Candace Owens' full commentary is available on her self-titled YouTube channel.

