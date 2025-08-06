Anonymous Epstein victims "blast" Trump in letters to the DOJ, Perez Hilton reacts

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on new developments in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Anonymous victims of the alleged child sex offender accused President Donald Trump and his Justice Department of shielding high-profile individuals. On August 6, 2025, Hilton shared his reaction on X (formerly Twitter) in a post that read:&quot;Epstein Victims BLAST Donald Trump For Protecting Himself &amp; His ‘Wealthy Friends’!&quot;The post was linked to an article on Hilton’s official website, where he spoke against those involved in the MAGA movement. Hilton also wrote about how many of Trump’s allies appeared to be aligning with him despite the growing scrutiny.He then emphasized that the people expressing the most frustration over the late financier's case, and the president’s alleged involvement, were not political commentators or journalists, but survivors themselves. Referring to them directly, Hilton added:&quot;But you know who’s had enough of Trump and his Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files? The actual victims of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.&quot;Hilton then stated that two separate letters had been filed by Epstein accusers in the Southern District of New York on August 4, 2025. The letters were submitted to U.S. District Judge Richard Berman just as the Department of Justice attempted to unseal grand jury testimony from Epstein’s criminal case.Newsweek also confirmed this development in its August 4, 2025, report. In one of the letters, a victim condemned what they believed was a misuse of federal resources to protect powerful interests.&quot;To learn that our own president has utilized thousands of agents to protect his identity and these high-profile individuals is monumentally mind-blowing…That is their focus? Wow!&quot; the victim wrote (as per Newsweek)Referring to these letters from victims, Hilton, in his article, stated the emotional toll and resentment they expressed over the case. He further added that one survivor had expressed &quot;disdain, disgust, and fear&quot; over the DOJ’s handling of the investigation.&quot;I wish you would have handled and would handle the whole ‘Epstein Files’ with more respect towards and for the victims. I am not some pawn in your political warfare. What you have done and continue to do is eating at me day after day as you help to perpetuate this story indefinitely,&quot; Hilton added, citing one of the victim’s letters.What else did Hilton say about Jeffrey Epstein's victims who spoke about Donald Trump in their letters to the DOJ?Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump (Image via Getty Images)In the aforementioned website article, Hilton further added how Epstein's victims condemned the redaction of President Trump’s name from the Epstein files. On July 23, 2025, The Wall Street Journal first reported that U.S. President Donald Trump was privately informed in May that his name appeared among hundreds listed in Justice Department documents relating to the late Jeffrey Epstein. According to the WSJ, he learned of this during a routine briefing with Attorney General Pam Bondi. However, weeks later, a Newsweek report published on August 4 reported that the FBI had redacted the president's name, along with those of several high-profile individuals, before their public release.Referring to the news of the president’s name being redacted, Hilton stated that one of the victims, in their letter, had directly questioned the Justice Department’s motives.&quot;Why not be completely transparent? Show us all the files with only the necessary redactions! Be done with it and allow me/us to heal. You protect yourself and your powerful and wealthy ‘friends’ (not enemies) over the victims, why?&quot; Hilton quoted from the victim’s letter.The blogger then stated how another victim, in their letter, had expressed doubt over whether the FBI and DOJ even prioritized justice or child protection. Instead, suggested their true focus was on shielding &quot;third parties&quot;, particularly wealthy men, by scrubbing their names from the files.He added that the second survivor even offered a potential solution in her letter, advocating for the appointment of &quot;an approved third-party&quot; to review the documents and ensure that no victim’s identity would be disclosed in the process.&quot;It is imperative with the scrutiny over this media frenzy that the victims are completely and entirely protected,&quot; Hilton added, citing what the second victim wrote in her letter.In the Perez Hilton website article, the podcaster also criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi’s earlier promises of full transparency. He explains that although her office had claimed it would release all Epstein documents, the process appeared heavily focused on shielding specific names.Attorney General Pam Bondi (Image via Getty Images)According to Hilton, the administration had even defended the redactions as necessary for victim protection. But according to him, now even the victims were &quot;not buying it.&quot;&quot;The next time someone uses the victims as an excuse for the files not being released? You show them those quotes. The victims want the guilty taken down more than the rest of us…This is what America wants, it’s what the majority of the country wanted THE ENTIRE TIME,&quot; he added.Hilton further pointed to a Fox &amp; Friends interview with Trump dated June 5, 2024, before his reelection. In this interview, the president had already signaled his hesitation about releasing the files.&quot;Yeah… I would. I guess I would. I think that less so, because you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there, because it’s a lot of phony stuff with that world,&quot; he had said.Hilton concluded that the then-former president's vague and hesitant response during the 2024 interview had already signaled his current stance. He remarked that even back then, Trump had been &quot;dithering about it&quot; and was &quot;never going to release this stuff.&quot;At present, Donald Trump's administration faces growing scrutiny over its handling of the Epstein files. As the November 2026 midterms draw closer, the battle over transparency and victim protection remains firmly at the center of the political conversation.Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide by New York City’s medical examiner, and later confirmed in a joint memo released by the Department of Justice and the FBI.