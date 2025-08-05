Woman once alleged Trump & Epstein s*xually assaulted her when she was 13, Perez Hilton reacts in shock

Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton, a critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, has drawn connections between the POTUS and Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted s*x offender. In one of his recent blog posts, Hilton referenced a woman who alleged that Trump and Epstein s*xually abused her when she was 13 years old.On August 4, 2025, Hilton shared this blog on X, in which he discussed in detail the allegations by Katie Johnson (pseudonym) against the president. The blogger also added his reaction to the same. He wrote on X:OMG! I just... wow.Perez Hilton alleged in his blog that the president did some &quot;horrible things&quot; along with Epstein and insinuated that this was the reason behind his reluctance to release records related to the late s*x offender.Hilton further noted that when Trump was selected as the presidential candidate in 2016, multiple women came forward with allegations of s*xual assault against him, and Katie Johnson was one of them. He gave an account of Johnson's &quot;r*pe&quot; accusations against the president and about the lawsuit she filed against him.What did Perez Hilton write about Katie Johnson's s*xual assault allegations against Trump and Epstein? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPerez Hilton shed light on &quot;Katie's story&quot; in his blog, detailing how she met Jeffrey Epstein at parties while pursuing her dream of becoming a model. He alleged that Donald Trump attended &quot;four&quot; parties of Epstein, wherein underage girls were present.As per the podcaster's blog, Johnson met the president at one such party when she was 13 years old. He further wrote about the alleged s*xual abuse that took place later.&quot;On four different occasions, she claims, Donald Trump 'initiated s*xual contact' with her. We will remind you once again that Katie was just 13 years old at the time,&quot; Hilton wrote.Hilton examined the president's purported &quot;encounters&quot; with Johnson, detailing four instances in which the president allegedly abused her. Citing Johnson, Hilton remarked that during the fourth interaction, a &quot;r*pe&quot; took place.&quot;In the fourth encounter with Trump, she claims, he r*ped her... Obviously even if Katie had 'consented' to this as part of her modeling ambitions or whatever, it would still be rape. Remember, a 13-year-old cannot give consent to sex. In 1994, the age of consent in New York was 17,&quot; he wrote.Hilton reported that Epstein also allegedly &quot;r*ped&quot; her later, when she was giving him a &quot;massage.&quot; Johnson was &quot;threatened&quot; to not reveal anything about the alleged abuse, as per the blog post.The blogger further noted that the accuser came out in public many years later when Trump became a presidential candidate. He also discussed the lawsuit Johnson filed against the POTUS and Epstein. Hilton then inserted an excerpt, which he claimed to be from the original &quot;filing.&quot;“The Plaintiff, Katie Johnson, alleges she was subject to extreme s*xual and physical abuse by the Defendants, Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey E. Epstein, including forcible r*pe during a four month time span covering the months of June-September 1994 when Plaintiff Johnson was still only a minor of age 13,” the excerpt read.The pop culture commentator noted that she was about to reveal her true identity. However, she dropped the lawsuit before the 2016 presidential election, citing her &quot;safety.&quot;Also read: What is the age of consent in France? Candace Owens claims Emmanuel Macron’s administration worked towards lowering age of consent in the countryThis was not the first time Perez Hilton reported on the Epstein-linked allegations against the president. He had made some controversial comments against the POTUS in several other blogs and Instagram posts.Also read: Megyn Kelly mocks Kamala Harris’ recent Stephen Colbert interview, compares her to Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde’