White House responds after South Park episode mocks Trump & references Epstein, Perez Hilton reacts

The first episode of South Park season 27 premiered on July 23 and took direct aim at President Donald Trump. In the episode, Trump is depicted in bed with the show's version of Satan. An AI-generated clip included a portrayal of the president’s genitalia. The episode also referenced Trump's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein, along with several other political jabs.A day later, the White House responded to the episode, calling South Park a &quot;fourth-rate show&quot; in a statement. Taylor Rogers, White House Assistant Press Secretary, in her statement, said,&quot;This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.&quot;Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton reported this in his blog and shared his reaction on X on August 4. In the post, Hilton wrote,&quot;If there's one thing we can count on it's that #DonaldTrump loves attention as much as I do!&quot;Comedy Central's animated show South Park finalized a deal with Paramount hours before the release of the new season. The episode released on July 23, titled Sermon on the Mount, took a jibe at the $16 million settlement between Donald Trump and Paramount for settling a lawsuit filed by the president.The show touched on the canceled Stephen Colbert show, which also happened after Paramount's settlement with the president. Hilton wrote,&quot;Seems Trey Parker and Matt Stone weren’t going to let that one slide. Hilariously, the South Park creators were making this statement after just signing a $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount! An iconic way to get revenge — using their own money and platform to do it! Wild!&quot;Hilton gave his reaction to the White House's &quot;irrelevant&quot; remark about the show and wrote that the show is &quot;very relevant,&quot; highlighting their latest &quot;billion-dollar&quot; deal. Hilton also referred to Trump and Epstein's alleged connection while concluding his blog.&quot;We bet he’s somewhere fuming… Just thinking about the many times he partied with Epstein and young girls, wondering where it all went wrong,&quot; Hilton wrote.Inside South Park’s controversial Trump episodeSouth Park's new season returned after two years. The first episode of season 27, Sermon on the Mount, criticized and mocked the current US president. In the episode, the AI-generated clip shows Trump walking in the desert and stripping his clothes one by one, and eventually showing his pen*s. Another scene shows the president naked in bed with Satan.Elsewhere in the episode, Satan comments on the Trumps and Epstein's connection.&quot;Another random b*tch commented on my Instagram that you're on the Epstein list,&quot; Satan said.Trump's animated character can be heard saying, &quot;Are we still talking about that?&quot; To which Satan questions Trump,&quot;Well, are you on the list or not? It's weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax.&quot;The episode concluded with a voice-over commenting on the President's genitalia, saying,&quot;His pen*s is teeny tiny, but his love for us is large.&quot;The episode reportedly earned 5.9 million views on the Comedy Central cable channel. Paramount, in a press release, declared the episode as the “most social episode” in the show's entire history.