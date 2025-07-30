Trump breaks silence on CBS and Paramount canceling Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show", says he is not "solely responsible"

On Wednesday, July 30, Donald Trump finally addressed the allegations of Stephen Colbert. The American comedian and writer has been aiming has been aiming subliminal digs at him since the announcement of The Late Show's cancellation earlier this month. Trump took to his Truth Social handle on Wednesday to address Colbert's firing from CBS, denying the widespread belief that he was &quot;solely responsible&quot; for it. The President wrote:&quot;Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, ‘Late Night'. That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!&quot;After pointing out that Stephen Colbert's own lack of talent was the reason behind his late-night show's demise, Trump went on to criticize other late-night TV hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, writing:&quot;Next up it will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon. The only real question is, who will go first? Show Biz and Television is a very simple business. If you get Ratings, you can say or do anythng. If you don't, you always become a victim. Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow.&quot;Trump isn't the only one who has spoken in favor of CBS cancelling Stephen's late-night show this week. Canadian comedian and actress Samantha Bee, who appeared on the Tom Papa podcast on Tuesday, July 29, said that Colbert's show was &quot;definitely hemorrhaging money.&quot;&quot;People are literally on their phones all the time for one thing, so they actually don’t necessarily need a recap of the day’s events. They’re very well-versed in what has happened,&quot; she added.Bee also added that in light of the Paramount-Skydance merger, the decision to cancel Colbert's The Late Show was a &quot;no-brainer.&quot;Trump claimed to &quot;love&quot; that Stephen Colbert's show was axed in another post earlier this monthThis isn't the first time Trump has addressed Stephen Colbert's show on Truth Social. On July 18, the President took to his handle, writing:&quot;I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.&quot;Four days later, Trump emphasized Kimmel's potential exit from TV, also claiming Jimmy Fallon's name on the list. He went on to accuse the late-night hosts of &quot;destroying what used to be GREAT Television&quot; in his post, adding that he hoped to have &quot;played a major part in it!&quot;Stephen Colbert announced the news of The Late Show being cancelled on July 18, telling his audience that CBS had called it &quot;purely a financial decision.&quot;Colbert, who has been running the show since 2015, after replacing David Letterman, added that the show will end as the ongoing season ends in May 2026. Days after the announcement, the merger between Paramount and Skydance was approved by the US FCC.