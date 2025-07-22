Is Josh Johnson married? All about comedian as he joins ‘The Daily Show’ host lineup

American late-night talk and news satire program The Daily Show has a brand-new host named Josh Johnson, the studio Paramount revealed in a press release. He will make his hosting debut on July 22, 2025, at 11 pm Pacific Time on Comedy Central, as per Kitsap Sun reports.Johnson is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. According to myforeignhalf.com, he is not married. However, he has a long-term girlfriend/ domestic partner named Sally, whom he often mentions in his eponymous podcast. Josh originally joined The Daily Show as a writer in 2017 and became a correspondent on the news team in February 2024. Other hosts of the show include Jon Stewart (on Monday nights), Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic.Besides hosting The Daily Show, Josh Johnson is currently on his Flowers Tour. His next shows are at the Moore Theater in Seattle on August 22 and 23.Everything you need to know about Josh JohnsonJosh Johnson was born on March 16, 1990, in Alexandria, Louisiana, to educator parents and grew up with a brother. He attended Centenary College, from where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in lighting design for theater. During his college days, Johnson followed in the footsteps of his idol and comedian-podcaster Christopher Titus and performed at open mics.Later, he spent time in Chicago before moving to New York City. Josh Johnson rose to fame as a writer and performer on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon before joining The Daily Show in 2017.The 35-year-old comedian also toured with Trevor Noah for several years on the latter’s Loud &amp; Clear Tour beginning in 2019. In 2018, Josh performed at the New York Comedy Festival, where he was crowned NYC’s funniest stand-up.Johnson also has two hour-long comedy specials to his name, including # (Hashtag) in June 2021 on Comedy Central and Up Here Killing Myself in February 2023 on Peacock. The former got him to the list of Variety’s ‘10 Comics to Watch’ in 2021. He appeared on the Netflix stand-up comedy series, The Comedy Lineup, in 2018.Josh Johnson has over 1.8 million followers on his YouTube channel, where his most famous video, aka “Catfishing the KKK,” earned over 13 million views.In 2021, the writer-correspondent released a 33-track mixtape titled Elusive in collaboration with San Francisco-based disc and video jockey, Mike Relm. His other comedy musical projects include singles and albums such as I Like You (2018), Channel Black (2022), and Leaps (2023).During a February 2023 interview with Reckon, Johnson shared that comedy gave him an “outlet” to reveal things that were “too bad” or “too dark” to be discussed with people as an “experience.”“Being able to laugh at something personal that’s happened to you does give you a certain power over it,” he added.Josh Johnson also featured as a voice artist on the Disney Channel series, Kiff, in the role of Harry Buns, which premiered in March 2023. He is a regular at The Comedy Cellar in Manhattan.According to his website, Emmy nominee and NAACP Award winner Josh Johnson performs at theaters, clubs, colleges, and festivals worldwide.In 2016, he was named a “New Face” at Montreal’s Just for Laughs comedy festival, and in 2015, Comedy Central listed him as one of its “Comics to Watch.”He’s also Comedy Central’s most-watched comedian, with over 40 million views. Josh co-hosts a weekly podcast, The Josh Johnson Show, with comedian Logan Nielsen.His other notable works include CONAN (TBS), @Midnight, Kevin Hart's Hart of The City, The New N*groes, and This Week at The Comedy Cellar on Comedy Central and @fter Midnight on CBS.