Emmy Awards Nominations 2025: Full list of nominees for this year

Emmy Awards nominations 2025 were announced on July 15, 2025, live from the Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will honor television’s top talent on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater. Hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, the ceremony will air on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
The Apple TV+ drama Severance leads all shows with an impressive 27 nominations. Close behind is The Penguin, with 24 nominations, followed by The Studio and The White Lotus, each earning 23. Comedy and drama series like The Last of Us, Andor, and Hacks also earned multiple nods.
Veteran actress Kathy Bates became the oldest nominee in a lead drama category at age 77 at the 2025 Emmy Awards. Meanwhile, Adolescence star Owen Cooper, at only 15, is now the youngest supporting actor nominee ever at the Emmy Awards this year.
Harrison Ford and filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard earned their first acting nods.
Full list of Emmy Awards nominations 2025
1) Best Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
2) Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
3) Best Limited or Anthology Series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
4) Best Television Movie
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge
5) Best Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
6) Best Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
7) Best Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
8) Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
9) Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
10) Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- John Turturro, Severance
11) Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
12) Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
13) Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
- Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
- Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
- Forest Whitaker, Andor
- Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
14) Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Jane Alexander, Severance
- Gwendoline Christie, Severance
- Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
- Merritt Wever, Severance
15) Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
16) Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
17) Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
18) Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
19) Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Bryan Cranston, The Studio
- Dave Franco, The Studio
- Ron Howard, The Studio
- Anthony Mackie, The Studio
- Martin Scorsese, The Studio
20) Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
- Robby Hoffman, Hacks
- Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
- Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
21) Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
22) Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
23) Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
24) Best Writing for a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
- Nathan Fielder, et al., The Rehearsal
- Hannah Bos, et al., Somebody Somewhere
- Seth Rogen, et al., The Studio
- Sam Johnson, et al., What We Do in the Shadows
25) Best Writing for a Drama Series
- Dan Gilroy, Andor
- Joe Sachs, The Pitt
- R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
- Dan Erickson, Severance
- Will Smith, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
26) Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
- Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
- Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
- Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
27) Best Directing for a Comedy Series
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
28) Best Directing for a Drama Series
- Janus Metz, Andor
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
- John Wells, The Pitt
- Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
- Ben Stiller, Severance
- Adam Randall, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
29) Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Philip Barantini, Adolescence
- Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
The Emmy Awards nominations for 2025 have generated excitement and discussion across entertainment circles. This year marks the 77th edition of the prestigious Emmy Awards. It will honor outstanding programming from June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025.
The Television Academy hosted the Emmy Awards event on July 15, streamed live from North Hollywood. Actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song were present during the ceremony and announced most categories.
Two categories, Talk Series and Reality Competition Program, were revealed earlier that day on CBS Mornings.
Apple TV+ and HBO/Max are among the most-nominated platforms this year. Severance dominated in both acting and technical categories. The Penguin and The Studio also received strong recognition. The drama and comedy categories promise stiff competition in the 2025 ceremony.
New records were set by actors like Kathy Bates and Owen Cooper. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford and Ron Howard celebrated their first Emmy acting nominations. The Creative Arts Emmys will take place ahead of the main show on September 6 and 7.
