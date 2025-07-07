Is The Residence season 2 not happening? Details explored

Netflix did not renew The Residence season 2 and officially canceled the murder mystery series after only one season on July 2, 2025. Created by Paul William Davies, the series is based on journalist and author Kate Andersen Brower's 2015 book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.

The Residence premiered with eight episodes on Netflix on March 20, 2025. It stars Emmy Award-winning actress Uzo Aduba as the whimsical detective Cordelia Cupp. She teams up with the FBI agent Edwin Park to investigate the murder of the White House usher A. B. Wynter, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"A brilliant, eccentric detective must solve a murder in the White House residence - where the staff and guests at a state dinner are all suspects."

Did Netflix cancel The Residence season 2 and beyond?

Fans hoping for confirmation of The Residence season 2 were left disappointed when Variety reported that Netflix had canceled the series, along with the medical drama Pulse, on July 2, 2025. The streaming platform did not provide any specific reason for canceling the popular show.

The news surprised many viewers, as the comedy-drama series was well-received upon its release. It debuted in the second spot on Netflix's English TV Top 10 list, amassing 6.4 million views, and remained on the chart for four weeks. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an impressive 85% critics' score (based on 65 reviews) and a solid 78% audience score.

As reported by Deadline on July 2, 2025, the show's high production costs were considered one of the main reasons behind Netflix's decision not to renew it. Recreating the White House setting proved to be a massive endeavor, allegedly requiring seven sound stages, 10 miles of molding, 144,000 pounds of flooring, and 200 working doors.

Additionally, the series relied heavily on extensive VFX work, further driving up the budget. The report also mentioned that the release date may have possibly affected the show's ratings, as Adolescence, released just a week earlier on March 13, 2025, may have overshadowed it.

The cast and crew were excited about the prospect of a potential The Residence season 2

Cordelia Cupp and her sidekick Edwin Park as seen in The Residence (Image via Instagram/@uzoaduba)

Soon after the show's premiere, creator Paul William Davies told Variety on March 23, 2025, that he had a few "ideas" he wanted to explore for a potential The Residence season 2. Davies said:

"I've definitely thought that there are other places that we can go, and mysteries that could feel totally distinctive yet maybe familiar in the sense of how they work. I think part of the fun of a lot of great detective fiction is that each one is different, but there is a familiarity to the way they work."

He continued:

"So I think I would want to continue to build on the way that we did this, but with its own twist and its own adventure, wherever that might be. I have ideas!"

His sentiment was shared by the show's lead star, Uzo Aduba, who plays Detective Cordelia Cupp in the Netflix series. In an interview with Deadline on March 13, 2025, Aduba said she wanted her character to go on new adventures "around the world" in The Residence season 2.

"She has found an amazing partner and friend in Edwin Park, and I wish nothing more for them to continue solving, exploring and journeying around the world."

Randall Park, who plays FBI agent Edwin Park, echoed these sentiments in the same interview, saying he would also love to see The Residence season 2 unfold in a different country.

"Paul is so singular in his writing style and in the way he approaches these mysteries that the opportunity to maybe travel to another country and solve another case would be pretty amazing," he said.

Viewers can catch up on all episodes of The Residence exclusively on Netflix.

