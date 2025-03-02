How many episodes will there be in Paradise? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Paradise is a political thriller series that premiered on January 26, 2025, featuring eight episodes. The show was created by Dan Fogelman and is available for streaming on Hulu in the United States. Sterling K. Brown, Jess Rosenthal, and John Hoberg are the executive producers of the show.

The show revolves around a secret service agent who discovers a shocking truth about the President of the United States, and this sets off the narrative for rest of the episodes. Here's everything you need to know about the show, most importantly where and when to watch it.

How many episodes are there in Paradise?

Paradise is set to run for eight episodes. Initially, the show was set to release on January 28, however, the makers released the show on January 26 instead. The show can be viewed on Hulu by United States viewers and for international viewers it is available on Disney+.

Detailed information on the episodes, their name, and release dates is listed below:

Episode 1 titled Wildcat is Down aired on January 26, 2025

Episode 2 titled Sinarta is Down aired on January 28, 2025

Episode 3 titled The Architect of the Social-Wellbeing aired on January 28, 2025

Episode 4 titled Agent Billy Pace aired on February 04, 2025

Episode 5 titled In the Palaces of Crowned Kings aired on February 11, 2025

Episode 6 titled You Asked for Miracles aired on February 18, 2025

Episode 7 titled The Day aired on February 25, 2025

Episode 8 titled The Man Who Kept Secrets will air on March 4, 2025

The episodes drop weekly on Tuesdays at 6 pm PT across all viewing platforms.

The plot and cast of Paradise

Paradise has a stellar cast with Emmy-winning star Sterling K. Brown playing the lead as the Secret Agent Xavier Collins in the show. James Marsden plays President Cal Bradford, Julianne Nicholson plays Samantha "Sinarta" Redmond, and Sarah Shahi plays Dr. Gabriela Torabi.

Aliyah Mastin plays Presley Collins, while Percy Daggs IV portrays James Collins, the children of Xavier Collins. The show also features a recurring cast, including Jon Beavers as Agent William "Billy" Pace, Cassidy Freeman as First Lady Jessica Bradford, Gerald McRaney as Kane Bradford, and Richard Robichaux as Carl.

The plot of Paradise opens with the Secret Agent Collins discovering the dead body of President Cal, this sets the base for the entire story. Collins senses foul play in the death of the President, which leads him to investigate the matter. He begins by searching the security footage, which is tampered with and leads to no evidence.

Xavier Collins himself is interrogated, as he was the Agent protecting the President and also shared a close bond with him. Collins maintains professionalism throughout his trial, simultaneously continuing his investigation. The search for the truth leads him to a doomed structure, a bunker inside a mountain.

The bunker serves as a refuge for thousands of people displaced during a past apocalypse, as depicted in flashback moments. It is led by Samantha Redmond, who is introduced in the show during the second episode titled "Sinatra."

Collins is doubtful that Redmond is involved in the President's death due to the decisions Cal took when the apocalypse occurred. The decisions by President Cal were unfavorable and affected a large number of people, who were the refugees in the bunker.

The show follows the above narrative with various situations depicting the complexities of human life, in a post-apocalyptic world coupled with ethical dilemmas and survival instincts of humans.

The final episode of Paradise is set to air on March 4, which will bring curtains to the show.

