  • "Ooh, that don't look good" — Russell Brand reacts to viral Epstein clip where he answers if he ever "socialized" with Trump around underage girls

By Vaishnavi Sah
Modified Jul 31, 2025 03:43 GMT
Jeffrey Epstein &amp; President Trump at Mar-A-Lago (Image via Getty)
Russell Brand recently shared insights on a viral clip featuring Jeffrey Epstein discussing his relationship with President Donald Trump.

On the July 30 episode of Stay Free With Russell Brand, host Russell Brand reviewed footage from Epstein's 2010 deposition, recorded while he was facing numerous sexual assault lawsuits.

During the interview, Epstein admitted to "socializing" with President Trump.

"Have you had a personal relationship with Donald Trump? Have you socialized with him? Jeffrey was asked.

He responded by saying:

"Yes, sir."

The convicted sex offender was further asked whether he had ever socialized with the US President in the presence of "females under the age of 18."

"Have you ever socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18?"

In response, Jeffrey paused, shook his head, and replied:

"No. I'd like to answer that question at least today. I'm going to have to assert my Fifth, Sixth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights, sir," Jeffrey stated.

Reviewing Epstein's deposition clip, Russell Brand remarked:

"Ooh, that don't look good... This is the world we're living in. Don't trust no one. Praise the Lord."
FBI and DOJ found no "incriminating" client list related to Jeffrey Epstein

Russell Brand's remarks about Jeffrey Epstein come as the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officially closed the deceased financier's case on July 7 by releasing a two-page memo, per multiple reports.

The memo stated that the DOJ and FBI found no "incriminating" client list and "no credible evidence" that Jeffrey "blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions." Investigators also "did not uncover evidence that could predicate any investigation against uncharged third parties."

Additionally, the DOJ and FBI released 11 hours of surveillance footage from outside Jeffrey's jail cell, which clarified that he died by suicide on August 10, 2019, in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, while awaiting trial.

Jeffrey Epstein at a party in the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida
However, critics saw inconsistencies in comments made by the DOJ, the FBI, and US Attorney General Pam Bondi. For context, in an interview with Fox News in February 2025, Bondi claimed the Epstein files were "sitting" on her desk.

The 11 hours of surveillance footage also drew significant criticism as internet sleuths began to point out inconsistencies. A report published by Wired on July 15 stated that the footage captured outside Jeffrey's jail cell was "modified," likely using Adobe Premiere Pro editing software. The report claimed that the footage was originally 2 minutes and 53 seconds longer than what was released to the public.

On July 9, speaking about the "missing minute" in the footage during a White House Cabinet meeting, Bondi explained that the recording system resets every night, and stated:

"There was a minute that was off the counter, and what we learned from the Bureau of Prisons is every night they redo that video. It's old, from like 1999, so every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing, so we're looking for that video to release that as well showing that a minute is missing every night."
Meanwhile, a report published by CBS News on July 29 cited a government source who claimed that the Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice inspector general possess a copy of the surveillance footage without the "missing minute."

Jeffrey Epstein was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, four days before his arrest on July 6, 2019. The convicted sex offender died by suicide in jail the following month.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
