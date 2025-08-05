Megyn Kelly mocks Kamala Harris’ recent Stephen Colbert interview, compares her to Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde’ 

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly recently criticized former Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, even making an unexpected comparison to Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods. On August 1, 2025, Kamala Harris sat down with Stephen Colbert to discuss her upcoming book 107 Days, which details her brief 2024 presidential campaign. During the August 5 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly and Michael Knowles analyzed Harris’ interview, criticizing her &quot;weirdness.&quot; Megyn focused on Harris's general temperament during the interview, pointing out her &quot;weird, drunk-sounding giggling.&quot;&quot;It's all classic Kamala. The weird drunk-sounding giggling at absolutely nothing...This is what I find interesting about her is how empty she is,&quot; Kelly said. &quot;The only time she really gets animated is when she talks about race, abortion, or herself.&quot;Kelly then played a clip from Legally Blonde featuring Reese Witherspoon's character, Elle Woods, exclaiming, &quot;Me!&quot; Kelly compared Kamala Harris to Elle Woods, saying,&quot;Reminds me of this gal from Legally Blonde. That's Kamala.&quot;Megyn Kelly and Michael Knowles' broader critique of Kamala Harris' appearance on Stephen Colbert's showDuring her interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Kamala Harris shared a snippet from her book 107 Days, where her husband Doug Emhoff apparently forgot her birthday. She then urged Colbert and the audience to read the book to find out what happens.Megyn Kelly criticized this segment, saying,&quot;Her weirdness is somewhat amusing, but she and her substantive comments are not...'Oh, we've got to read the book to find out if he didn't get her a present,' who gives a flying fig? She's off socially in like a very weird way.Megyn Kelly's guest, Michael Knowles, also agreed with Kelly's criticism, calling Kamala Harris' upcoming book a &quot;cheap cash grab.&quot;&quot;This was a cheap cash grab, and she got whatever the advance was, and now she's got to go through the charade of selling the books,&quot; Knowles said. &quot;Going on the Colbert show is just as good as going on any show. She could go on the top-rated show in the country. No one's going to buy this book.&quot;Kelly also took issue with Harris’s anecdote about her choice of AirPods, where the former VP claimed her experience on the Senate Intelligence Committee taught her to use wired earbuds for security. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelly’s critique wasn’t limited to Harris; she also criticized Stephen Colbert, who announced on July 17, 2025, that his show would end in May 2026. During a conversation with Maureen Callahan on July 19, Kelly called Colbert a &quot;crybaby&quot; for his reactions to his show ending, saying,&quot;Is this how it’s going to be for the next year? Watching this crybaby try to play the victim that his show got cancelled? Grow up. It’s called television, you toddler.”Kamala Harris's memoir, 107 Days, will be released on September 23, 2025.