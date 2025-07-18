  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Where does "The Late Show" stand in talk show ratings? Stephen Colbert's stint bagged the top spot with over 2M viewers

Where does "The Late Show" stand in talk show ratings? Stephen Colbert's stint bagged the top spot with over 2M viewers

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 18, 2025 12:24 GMT
Apple TV +
Where does "The Late Show" stand in talk show ratings? (Image via David Livingston/Getty Images)

On July 18, 2025, the television network CBS announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will conclude once the upcoming broadcasting season is completed. The talk show will air until May 2026, and there will be no other entity replacing Colbert as the host, bringing the late-night franchise to an end.

Ad

According to TV Insider's July 15, 2025, report on late-night show ratings, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ranked first in the 11:35 p.m. hour with an average viewership of 2.417 million across 41 new episodes.

The report mentioned that Colbert's show was the only one to scale an increase over the first quarter by 1%. Additionally, the show garnered 219,000 viewers in the 18-49 age demographic.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

David Stapf, the president of CBS Studios, Amy Reisenbach, the president of CBS Entertainment, and George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and co-CEO of Paramount Global, put forth a joint statement, mentioning:

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television."
Ad

The statement mentioned that the cancellation of Colbert's show was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night". It added that the cancellation doesn't concern the show's "performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount."

What did Stephen Colbert say about Paramount? Details explored as his late-night show gets cancelled

The news of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert getting cancelled comes days after the talk show host poked fun at his network's parent company, Paramount. On July 14, 2025, Stephen Colbert took a dig at Paramount for settling a lawsuit with President Donald Trump.

Ad

For the unversed, the network agreed to pay Trump $16 million to settle a legal dispute concerning an interview it broadcast with former Vice-President Kamala Harris on its '60 Minutes' segment on CBS.

As per BBC's report dated July 2, 2025, Trump filed a lawsuit in October 2024 claiming that Paramount had falsely edited the '60 Minutes' interview to "tip the scales in favour of the Democratic party". While Paramount agreed to settle the lawsuit, the money was allocated to Donald Trump's future presidential library and wasn't paid to him directly or indirectly.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Taking a dig at the situation, Stephen Colbert said that he heard "great things" about the lawsuit settlement from Mayor Adams, adding:

“As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I am offended. And I don’t know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company. But just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16m would help.”
Ad

Colbert further mentioned that he believed "Paramount knows they could have fought it," given that the company had dubbed the lawsuit one without merit. Joking about the network in this context, Stephen Colbert said:

“And keep in mind, Paramount produced Transformers: Rise of the Beast – they know completely without merit."

The Late Show host went on to curate his version of Paramount's statement, assuming that the network would've said that Trump may take their money, but he wouldn't be able to take their dignity. Poking fun at the network, Colbert added:

Ad
"You may, however, purchase our dignity for the low, low price of $16m. We need the cash.”
Ad

California's Democratic Senator Adam Schiff took to X on July 18, 2025, and mentioned that the public deserved to know if the talk show was canceled for political reasons.

While CBS has dubbed the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert a financial decision, many doubt whether CBS is being truthful, given that the cancellation was announced days after Colbert's digs against Paramount.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications