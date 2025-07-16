What time does Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 release on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions 

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 premiered on July 11, 2025, featuring Michael C. Hall in the role of Dexter and Jack Alcott portraying his son, Harrison. The series follows Dexter navigating a new city and complex relationships while confronting dangerous new enemies. In the previous episode, Dexter tracked a serial killer targeting rideshare drivers but lost him after a brief confrontation.

Meanwhile, Harrison attracted the attention of the NYPD, and Dexter began mentally preparing to return to his old ways. Episode 3 of Dexter: Resurrection, titled “Backseat Driver,” is scheduled to premiere on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 3:01 a.m. ET on Paramount+. The upcoming episode will be a pivotal installment that builds on recent developments and sets the stage for major confrontations ahead.

Dexter: Resurrection season 1: Release date and time

Dexter: Resurrection season 1, episode 3 is scheduled to debut on Paramount+ Premium on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 3:01 a.m. ET. It will also broadcast on Showtime on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Below is the release schedule for all the regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time ET (Eastern Time) Friday, July 18, 2025 3:01 AM CT (Central Time) Friday, July 18, 2025 2:01 AM MT (Mountain Time) Friday, July 18, 2025 1:01 AM PT (Pacific Time) Friday, July 18, 2025 12:01 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, July 18, 2025 8:01 AM CET (Central European Time) Friday, July 18, 2025 9:01 AM IST (India Standard Time) Friday, July 18, 2025 12:31 PM

Where to watch

Dexter: Resurrection streams exclusively on Paramount+ Premium, which is available via direct subscription for $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. You can also add Paramount+ Premium through Amazon Prime Video Channels or Hulu for an additional fee. Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. In addition to streaming, new episodes air weekly on Showtime every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

What to expect from Dexter: Resurrection season 1, episode 3

Episode 3 of Dexter: Resurrection, titled “Backseat Driver,” is expected to be a major turning point in the season. Following the events of episode 2, Dexter is still on the trail of a serial killer who uses the rideshare app UrCar to murder drivers, shooting them from the backseat and then beheading them. After tracking the suspect to a subway station, Dexter lost him during a brief struggle.

In the final moments of the last episode, his inner voice revealed that he’s ready to return to his old ways, suggesting that his first kill of the season could be near. This episode may also bring progress in Detective Claudette Wallace’s investigation, as she continues to gather evidence. Harrison may find himself in deeper trouble as police interest in him continues to grow. Meanwhile, Charley may begin recruiting more people for her mysterious employer.

Angel Batista might also make an appearance in New York as he digs into unresolved questions about Dexter. With several plotlines converging, episode 3 is set to push the story forward and tighten the season’s key conflicts.

What happened in Dexter: Resurrection season 1, episode 2

In episode 2 of Dexter: Resurrection, Dexter began investigating a new serial killer who targets rideshare drivers using a service called UrCar. The killer attacks from the backseat and brutally decapitates the victims. Dexter tracked a possible suspect to a subway station, but was pushed and briefly delayed, allowing the killer to escape.

Meanwhile, Harrison’s presence in New York City started drawing attention, and the NYPD expressed interest in questioning him. By the end of the episode, Dexter began mentally reassembling his kill table, signaling a potential return to his old ways.

Other storylines began to take shape as well. Detective Claudette Wallace continued her investigation, Charley appeared to have a hidden agenda, and there were hints that Angel Batista might soon make an appearance. These developments laid the groundwork for upcoming twists in the series.

With Dexter edging closer to familiar habits and new investigations gaining momentum, Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3, titled 'Backseat Driver', is expected to push the story forward. As the season nears its midpoint, the episode may introduce key characters and set up major events for the second half of the season.

Catch the latest episode of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 streaming on Paramount+.

