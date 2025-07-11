What time does Dexter: Resurrection episode 1 & 2 release on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

Dexter: Resurrection is set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 3 am Eastern Time (ET) exclusively on Paramount+ Premium. Viewers preferring linear TV can catch the episodes on Showtime on Sunday, July 13 at 8 pm ET. Season 1 will have 10 episodes, releasing weekly every Friday on Paramount+ at the same time as the premiere episode.

Ten weeks have passed since the end of New Blood, and that's when Dexter: Resurrection begins. Dexter is back, this time in New York City, and he wants to get back in touch with his son Harrison. But his past comes back to haunt him quickly. Harrison kills someone while working at a fancy hotel, which puts them both in more danger.

Detective Claudette Wallace starts to look into the case, and Angel Batista comes back with ideas about Dexter's time as the Bay Harbor Butcher. Dexter is haunted by people from the past, such as Harry, Doakes, Miguel Prado, and Trinity. They all push him to do one thing: protect Harrison no matter what.

Dexter Morgan kills his first person, the "Imposter," as he moves to a city full of new threats. At the same time, Harrison is still dealing with the effects of his first murder. Charley, played by Uma Thurman, seems to be part of a secret group of serial killers. There is more darkness between Dexter and Harrison as Batista gets closer and more killers are set free.

Dexter: Resurrection episode 1 & 2 release time for all major regions

The premiere of Dexter: Resurrection episodes 1 and 2 will be available on Friday, July 11, 2025, at different times depending on the viewer’s region. In a nutshell, the season follows Dexter trying to protect his son Harrison, who has committed his first murder. As Dexter confronts past ghosts and a new killer, father and son face dark consequences together.

Below is a table with the release timings across major time zones.

Region Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) Friday, July 11, 2025 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) Friday, July 11, 2025 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) Friday, July 11, 2025 5:00 am UK (BST) Friday, July 11, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) Friday, July 11, 2025 9:00 am India (IST) Friday, July 11, 2025 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Friday, July 11, 2025 9:00 pm Philippines (PHT) Friday, July 11, 2025 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Friday, July 11, 2025 5:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Friday, July 11, 2025 7:00 pm

What to expect from Dexter: Resurrection episode 1 & 2?

Dexter: Resurrection starts with the protagonist Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) showing up in New York City after being thought to be dead. He is drawn back into a dangerous world to protect his son Harrison, even though he keeps seeing Harry, Doakes, Trinity, and Prado. Harrison has killed someone for the first time, which leads to investigations, suspicions, and memories of Dexter's own dark past.

Dexter's inner conflict between his need to kill and his duties as a father is expected to be shown in the first two episodes. Harrison is still dealing with guilt and confusion, and he seems like he wants to start killing people on the street.

A smart New York City homicide detective named Claudette Wallace looks into the first murder. At the same time, Angel Batista comes back in a bigger role and keeps pushing his theory that Dexter faked his death.

A new antagonist shows up: the rideshare killer known as "The Dark Passenger." Dexter also finds and murders another serial killer named The Imposter. Thurman's character, Charley, makes her first appearance, pointing to a group of killers. The show sets a strong tone for the rest of the season with the introduction of several new killers and the rising tension between a father and his son.

Where to watch?

Paramount+ Premium is the only way to watch Dexter: Resurrection. For the first two months, until July 13, 2025, users can get it for just $0.99 a month. The price will go back to $12.99/month after this date. With Paramount+ Premium, users can access all new episodes of the show as they come out every Friday.

People can also watch the episodes on Showtime, which will start airing them on July 13 at 8 pm ET, but it will be later than on Paramount+. After the two-episode premiere, Showtime will air once a week.

Dexter: Resurrection will be available to stream on Paramount+.

