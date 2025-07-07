Dexter: Resurrection: Full list of cast and characters

A sequel series to Dexter: New Blood and the original Dexter series, Dexter: Resurrection, was developed by Clyde Philips and is slated to premiere on July 11, 2025. Announced during a Dexter: Original Sin panel at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, and is the franchise’s second sequel series. The sequel brings back the infamous vigilante in the flesh after his near-fatal gunshot, which left him in a coma.

Now awake, looking for his son, and on the run from Angel Batista, Dexter is in New York, set for a new adventure with a brand-new set of problems. However, what sets Dexter: Resurrection apart from the other sequels in the franchise is that it features several returning characters.

From Dexter’s son Harrison to his former Miami Metro colleague and more, Dexter: Resurrection will reintroduce fans to old favorites while bringing in some exciting new characters as well.

Exploring the cast of Dexter: Resurrection

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan

Showtime's "Dexter: Original Sin" New York Premiere - (Image via Getty)

Michael C. Hall is back as the titular Dexter in Dexter: Resurrection, and while he hasn’t been in every Dexter spin-off, the 53-year-old actor was in Dexter: New Blood. Born February 1, 1971, Hall made his debut as an actor in 1995 across various theatre productions.

He eventually made his small screen debut in the 1999 series As the World Turns. However, he struggled to find consistent work until he was cast as David Fisher in Six Feet Under from 2001 to 2005. Post that, Hall earned various roles across film and television before he was cast as Dexter Morgan in 2006.

Uma Thurman As Charley

"Good Night, And Good Luck" Broadway Opening Night - (Image via Getty)

Another big-ticket name in this cast list, Uma Thurman is an Oscar-nominated actress who is best known for her roles in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004). She began her career as an actress in 1984 but only rose to prominence after her roles in Dangerous Liaisons (1988) and Pulp Fiction (1994).

Thurman earned several nominations for her role in Pulp Fiction and reunited with Quentin Tarantino for Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2 in 2003 and 2004, respectively. Her other notable films include Les Misérables (1998), Paycheck (2003), The House That Jack Built (2018), and Hollywood Stargirl (2022).

James Remar As Harry Morgan

James Remar (Image via YouTube/@DexteronParamount+withShowtime)

Born December 31, 1953, William James Remar is a celebrated and prolific actor from Boston who has more than 180 film and television credits to his name. He made his feature film debut in the 1978 film On the Yard and his television debut came three years later in Hill Street Blues.

From there, he starred in several big-ticket films in the 1980s and 1990s, including White Fang (1991), Miracle on 34th Street (1994), The Cotton Club (1984), and more. Remar also continued acting on television, earning roles on Jericho, Battlestar Galactica, North Shore, Criminal Minds, and more.

David Zayas As Angel Batista

| David Zayas throws first pitch at The New York Mets Game on July 5, 2025 - (Image via Getty)

Another prolific actor, David Zayas has over 100 film and television credits to his name after making his debut in an episode of Law and Order in 1995. He soon rose to prominence after appearing in the 1998 films Return to Paradise and Rounders, which changed the course of his career.

Zayas then went on to appear in several films before earning a regular role in Oz from 2000 to 2006. That coincided with his role in Dexter, which he held from 2006 until the series finale in 2013. He reprised that role in Dexter: New Blood and will be a part of the upcoming sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, as well.

Zayas has since continued starring across film and television, with roles on The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Tallulah and more over the years.

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan

Showtime's "Dexter: Original Sin" New York Premiere - (Image via Getty)

A young rising star, Jack Alcott has only a handful of film and television credits to his name and only made his debut in 2014 with roles in several short films. However, his official debut was in an episode of When the Streetlights Go On in 2017 before hitting stardom with a role in The Blacklist in 2020.

That earned him a role in The Good Lord Bird in the same year, and it also helped him land the role of Harrison Morgan in Dexter: New Blood. He will reprise his role as Morgan in the upcoming series Dexter: Resurrection.

Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 26, 2025 - (Image via Getty)

A new face in Dexter: Resurrection, Peter Dinklage rose to fame for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the HBO television series Game of Thrones (2011–2019). He earned several awards and nominations for his portrayal of the character, including four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Beyond that, Dinklage has starred in nearly 100 film and television productions, including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), Penelope (2006) and Death at a Funeral (2007).

Other actors featured in Dexter: Resurrection

The American television series also features other actors who appear throughout Dexter: Resurrection, contributing to the storyline. The list of the other cast members in the series is given below:

Ntare Mwine as Blessing Kamara

Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace

Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva

Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera

Krysten Ritter as Mia Lapierre / Lady Vengeance

Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell / The Tattoo Collector

Eric Stonestreet as Al / Rapunzel

John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell / Trinity Killer

David Dastmalchian as Gareth / The Gemini Killer

The upcoming American crime drama mystery television series is being developed by Clyde Phillips.

Dexter: Resurrection will be available to watch live on Paramount+ with Showtime from July 11, 2025.

