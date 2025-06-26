Who featured as guest stars in The Bear season 4? Details explored

The Bear season 4 includes various guest stars whose unexpected roles bring fresh perspectives to the narrative. The Bear is an original series from FX/Hulu, created and directed by Christopher Storer, co-written with Joanna Calo, and delves into the turbulent and hectic life of chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. The Bear season 4 launched with all 10 episodes on June 25, 2025, on FX on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

The Bear season 4 features returning cast members along with a roster of famous guest stars. Previous season characters return along with new faces presented at crucial emotional and narrative moments, including Carmy's personal struggles and an important family wedding.

The Bear season 4 features appearances by Jon Bernthal, Sarah Ramos, Rene Gube, Andrew Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner, Molly Gordon, Kate Berlant, David Zayas, Brie Larson, Gillian Jacobs, and more.

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Cast overview in The Bear season 4

Jon Bernthal as Mikey Berzatto

Trending

Jon Bernthal promotes the upcoming film "The Accountant 2" at the Amazon MGM Studios presentation. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Jon Bernthal, widely recognized for his performances in The Punisher, The Walking Dead, and King Richard, reprises his role as Mikey Berzatto, Carmy’s deceased older brother. In The Bear season 4, he appears in a flashback during the premiere episode. The scene revisits Mikey and Carmy cooking together, offering emotional context to Carmy's ongoing internal struggles and introducing a season-long thread of unresolved familial loss.

Sarah Ramos as Jessica

Sarah Ramos and Director Matt Spicer attend the opening night reception for Sarah Ramos's new art exhibition (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Sarah Ramos, known for her role in Parenthood and her work on The Affair and Midnight, Texas, returns as Jessica, a member of the Ever team brought in to bring order to The Bear’s operations. Jessica collaborates closely with Richie, and her presence introduces potential new workplace dynamics while representing a structured contrast to the restaurant’s usual chaos.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay premiere (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Jamie Lee Curtis, an Oscar-winning actor celebrated for roles in Halloween, Knives Out, and Everything Everywhere All at Once, plays Donna, Carmy’s emotionally volatile mother. In The Bear season 4, Donna is shown trying to maintain her sobriety while reconnecting with her children. Her appearances span multiple episodes, culminating in a tense but revealing family wedding scene.

Rob Reiner as Albert Schnurr

Rob Reiner attends the Los Angeles premiere of Things Like This. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Rob Reiner, acclaimed director and actor from When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, and All in the Family, joins the cast as Albert Schnurr, a business consultant helping Ebraheim explore franchise potential for The Beef takeout counter. His character lends a commercial perspective to the season’s evolving food business narrative.

Molly Gordon as Claire Dunlap

Molly Gordon receives the IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb)

Molly Gordon, known for her roles in Booksmart, Theater Camp, and You People, reprises her role as Claire, Carmy’s love interest. Claire’s return marks an emotional turning point for Carmy as he attempts to reconcile his personal ambitions with his unresolved past.

Brie Larson as Francie Fak

Brie Larson attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Lessons In Chemistry (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images )

Brie Larson, an Oscar-winning actress best known for Room, Captain Marvel, and Short Term 12, makes her debut as Francie Fak, a mysterious and long-estranged figure in Natalie’s life. Her unexpected appearance at a wedding causes emotional upheaval but ultimately leads to reconciliation.

Other guest stars who appeared in The Bear season 4 include:

David Zayas as David: David Zayas, celebrated for his roles in Dexter, Gotham, and Blue Bloods, returns as David, Tina’s husband.

Kate Berlant as Georgie: Comedian and actress Kate Berlant, known for Search Party, Sorry to Bother You, and Would It Kill You to Laugh?, plays Georgie, a woman Carmy encounters at an AA meeting.

Rene Gube as Rene: Best known for his work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, both as an actor and writer, Rene Gube reprises his role as Rene, the general manager from Ever.

Andrew Lopez as Garrett: Andrew Lopez, known for his performances in The Package and Blockers, returns as Garrett, another Ever team member.

Gillian Jacobs as Tiffany Jerimovich: Gillian Jacobs, recognized for Community, Love, and Transatlantic, reprises her role as Tiffany, Richie’s ex-wife.

Josh Hartnett as Frank: Josh Hartnett, known for Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down, and Oppenheimer, plays Frank, Tiffany’s new partner.

Will Poulter as Luca: Will Poulter, whose film credits include The Revenant, Midsommar, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, returns as Luca, a pastry chef who stages at The Bear.

John Mulaney as Stevie: Comedian John Mulaney, known for Big Mouth, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, and Saturday Night Live, reprises Stevie.

Sarah Paulson as Michelle Berzatto: Sarah Paulson, acclaimed for her work in American Horror Story, Ratched, and The People v. O.J. Simpson, plays Michelle, Stevie’s partner.

Bob Odenkirk as Uncle Lee: Bob Odenkirk, widely recognized for Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and Nobody, returns as Uncle Lee.

Each of these guest stars plays a role in advancing specific threads tied to Carmy’s personal or professional evolution.

Behind the scenes and production insights in The Bear season 4

Carmy continues to juggle personal trauma and restaurant pressures as he leads his team toward potential Michelin star success. (Image via Dsiney+)

Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo return as showrunners and directors for The Bear season 4. They led most of the season's direction and writing. Cast members Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce also contributed by co-writing episode 4, marking their writing debuts on the series. Ayo Edebiri has also directed an episode from season 3.

Filming for The Bear season 4 began in February 2024 and overlapped with the production of season 3. The remaining scenes were completed by early 2025. Production for the season took place in Chicago, continuing the show’s use of real locations and confined interior shots.

Elements like the kitchen countdown clock and minimalist restaurant setup are maintained throughout the new episodes. Musical choices and food preparation scenes stay consistent with the show's visual and rhythmic language.

The Bear season 4 explores themes of healing, familial tension, and business transformation. A central wedding episode acts as a backdrop for multiple character reunions. The storyline continues to revolve around Carmy’s journey to improve the restaurant and himself.

Brie Larson’s appearance as Francie Fak in The Bear season 4 resolves a longstanding mystery about Sugar’s estranged connection. Sarah Paulson’s Michelle and Bob Odenkirk’s Lee contribute to a moment of reflection for Carmy during a key emotional scene. The Bear season 4 concludes several narrative arcs while setting up future developments. The season balances familiar conflicts with new emotional layers that unfold across each episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More