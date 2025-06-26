The Bear season 4 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series 

The Bear season 4 served fresh episodes to the viewers as it released on June 25, 2025, on Hulu. Marking a return of the restaurant comedy-drama, the series brings more troubles to Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his team's plates.
The tensions are at an all-time high as Cicero declares the deadline by which the team has to make The Bear work or close it forever. With several complicated developments happening for all characters' plots, the new season will bring it all together to show if The Bear continues or becomes a thing of the past.
As the series dropped all 10 episodes together, the soundtrack of the entire show complements the different moments covered in each episode. Songs by artists such as Taylor Swift, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, R.E.M., and more can be heard in the series.
A list of all the tracks featured in The Bear season 4
The Bear season 4 brings an ensemble of distinct songs that viewers can listen to in different episodes. A list of all the songs featured in the series is given below:
- That's the Way by Led Zeppelin
- I Got You Babe (Single Version) by Cher & Sonny
- Getting In Tune (Remastered 2022) by The Who
- Diamond Diary by Tangerine Dream
- Life's What You Make It (1997 - Remaster) by Talk Talk
- The Chosen One by Bryan Ferry
- Most of the Time by Bob Dylan
- Mystery Achievement by Pretenders
- Slow Disco by St. Vincent
- (The Best Part Of) Breakin' Up by The Ronettes
- Slim Slow Slider/ I Start Breaking Down (Live) by Van Morrison
- Only You Know by Dion
- Haunted When the Minutes Drag by Love and Rockets
- Finest Worksong by R.E.M.
- Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory) by M.O.P.
- Bagatelle No. 25 in A Minor, WoO 59 "Für Elise" by Igor Levit
- STUCK. (feat. Ari Lennox) by Durand Bernarr
- Wood (feat. Yu Su) by Duval Timothy
- Wings of Love by Tsvia Abarbanel
- Technova by Towa Tei
- You Got Me Like by SHAED & snny
- You Will Rise by Sweet Back
- So In Love by Curtis Mayfield
- Let Me Live In Your City (Work In Progress) by Paul Simon
- Slip Away (A Warning) by Lou Reed & John Cale
- Hope the High Road by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Looking Into You (2022 Remaster) by Jackson Browne
- Pull the Cup by Shellac
- Walking In The Rain by The Ronettes
- Remember Me by Otis Redding
- I'm Always In Love by Wilco
- Stay Young by Oasis
- Walls (Circus) by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
- Susanne (Single Version) by Weezer
- Tenderness by Oberhofer
- Nothing but Love by James
- Still the Night by BoDeans
- Style by Taylor Swift
- Sad Song by Lou Reed
- Apron Strings by Everything But the Girl
- My Lonely Sad Eyes by Them
- Why Not Me by The Judds
- A Beginning Song by The Decemberists
- Shelter (Live At the BBC-Manchester University 23/3/91) by Maria McKee
- (Today I Met) The Boy I'm Gonna Marry by Darlene Love
- Throw Your Arms Around Me (Live) by Pearl Jam
- Tougher Than the Rest by Bruce Springsteen
- Song of the Barefoot Contessa by Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra
- I Got You Babe by Sonny & Cher
- Baby, I Love You by Ramones
- Square One by Tom Petty
- Long Ride Home by Patty Griffin
- Strange Currencies (Remastered) by R.E.M.
- Western Ford Gateway by Elton John
- Save It for Later (2012 Remaster) by The English Beat
- The Show Goes On by Bruce Hornsby & The Range
- New Noise by Refused
- Fast Slow Disco by St. Vincent
These 58 songs appear in different episodes of The Bear season 4. Chosen from artists across genres, these songs act as condiments, adding flavour to the moments shown in the series.
Where to listen to all the songs appearing in The Bear season 4?
The latest season's diverse soundtrack brings tracks from different eras together to support this installment's journey of Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and all other characters in the show. The viewers can enjoy listening to these songs through the official curated playlist by FX on Apple Music and Spotify. Individual tracks can be found on all major streaming platforms.
The playlist consists of 58 songs with a total duration of 3 hours and 58 minutes. The Bear season 4's soundtrack and the fresh episodes will follow the cast as they try to make the restaurant bigger than it has ever been.
The Bear season 4 is available to stream on Hulu.