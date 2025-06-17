Lost soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the show

Lost is a science fiction adventure drama television series developed by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof that was broadcast on ABC from September 22, 2004, to May 23, 2010, for six seasons with 121 episodes.
It involves supernatural fiction and survivors of a commercial jet airliner flight from Sydney to Los Angeles whose plane crashes on some remote island in the South Pacific Ocean.
Lost soundtrack boasts an almost entirely orchestral score by Michael Giacchino, played by the Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra. The score works through repeated themes for characters, events, and places, often constructed in unorthodox fashion, such as pounding pieces of the plane's fuselage.
The original season 1 score was issued in 2006 by Varèse Sarabande, with subsequent soundtracks for every season through to a concluding release of music for the series finale in October 2010. The main title theme of Lost was written by co-creator J.J. Abrams.
The complete Lost soundtrack explored
The complete soundtrack featured in seasons 1 to 6 of Lost is listed below:
Lost season 1
- The Eyeland – Michael Giacchino
- World's Worst Beach Party – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- Credit Where Credit Is Due – Michael Giacchino
- Run Like, Um... Hell? – Michael Giacchino
- Hollywood And Vines – Michael Giacchino
- Leavin' On Your Mind – Patsy Cline
- Wash Away – Joe Purdy
- Just Die Already – Michael Giacchino
- Me And My Big Mouth – Michael Giacchino
- Crocodile Locke – Michael Giacchino
- Win One For The Reaper – Michael Giacchino
- Are You Sure – Willie Nelson
- Departing Sun – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- You All Everybody – Driveshaft
- I Shall Not Walk Alone – The Blind Boys of Alabama
- Intermezzo (from Carmen) – Georges Bizet
- Solitary – Yearning
- Charlie Hangs Around – Michael Giacchino
- La mer – Charles Trenet
- Navel Gazing – Michael Giacchino
- Run Away! Run Away! – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- Proper Motivation – Michael Giacchino
- We're Friends – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- Getting Ethan – Michael Giacchino
- Thinking Clairely – Michael Giacchino
- Delicate (Live) – Damien Rice
- Locke'd Out Again – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- Heart and Soul – Helen Ward, Hoagy Carmichael & Larry Clinton & His Orchestra
- I Got You - 1964 Smash Version – James Brown
- Booneral – Michael Giacchino
- Shannonigans – Michael Giacchino
- Parting Words – Michael Giacchino
- Redemption Song – Bob Marley & The Wailers
- Somewhere Over the Rainbow / What a Wonderful World – Israel Kamakawiwo'ole
- I've Got A Plane To Catch – Michael Giacchino
- Monsters Are Such Innnteresting People – Michael Giacchino
- Oceanic 815 – Michael Giacchino
Lost season 2
- Make Your Own Kind of Music – Cass Elliot
- Peace Through Superior Firepower – Michael Giacchino
- The Final Countdown – Michael Giacchino
- My Conversation – Slim Smith, The Uniques
- Up On the Roof – The Drifters
- Easy Money – Billy Joel
- Mess It All Up – Michael Giacchino
- World's Worst Landscaping – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- Hurley's Handouts – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- You All Everybody – Driveshaft
- Stay (Wasting Time) – Dave Matthews Band
- Just Another Day On The Beach – Michael Giacchino
- Ana Cries – Michael Giacchino
- The Tribes Merge – Michael Giacchino
- Outside – Staind
- The Gathering – Michael Giacchino
- Walkin' After Midnight – Patsy Cline
- The End of the World – Skeeter Davis
- Shannon's Funeral – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- All's Forgiven... Except Charlie – Michael Giacchino
- He's Evil – The Kinks
- Fall on Me – The Pousette-Dart Band
- Papa Loves Mambo – Perry Como
- Saved (Charlie's Song) – The Bangkok Five
- Saved – Dominic Monaghan
- Moonlight Serenade – Glenn Miller and His Orchestra
- Catch a Falling Star (with Mitchell Ayres and His Orchestra & The Ray Charles Singers) – Perry Como
- Pushin' Too Hard – The Seeds
- I'll Share My World With You (Re-Recorded) – George Jones
- Compared to What – Eddie Harris, Les McCann
- These Arms of Mine – Otis Redding
- The Right Girl for Me – Frank Sinatra
- The Hard Way – Kasey Chambers
- Le nozze di Figaro, K. 492, Act II: Voi, che sapete – Michelle Breedt, Michael Halász, Nicolaus Esterhazy Sinfonia
- Chains and Things (Single Version) – B.B. King
Lost season 3
- Downtown – Petula Clark
- The Final Countdown – Michael Giacchino
- Feel Like Going Home – Corey Harris
- Feel Like Going Home – The Whiteley Brothers
- I Wonder – Brenda Lee
- Slowly – Ann-Margret
- Building a Mystery – Sarah McLachlan
- Wonderwall – Oasis
- Make Your Own Kind of Music – Mama Cass Elliot
- Shambala – Three Dog Night
- Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K. 331 I. Tema con variazione – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- A Touching Moment – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- Rump Shaker – Wreckx-N-Effect
- Heart of Thawyer – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- Goin' Under – Unknown
- Waltz Without Whispering – Andy West
- La Traviata: Air de Violetta – Tuomowa-Xintuofu Anna
- Le nozze di Figaro, K.492 / Act 3: ("Sull'aria...") - "Che soave zeffiretto" – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Dawn Upshaw, Kiri Te Kanawa, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, James Levine
- Carrie-Anne – The Hollies
- Wonderwall – Oasis
- Scentless Apprentice – Nirvana
Lost season 4
- If You Stayed Over (feat. Fink) – Bonobo
- Xanadu – Olivia Newton-John
- She's Got You – Patsy Cline
- It's Getting Better (Single Version) – Cass Elliot
- Prelude in C-Sharp Minor – Sergei Rachmaninoff, Arthur Rubinstein
- Cheftetelli – Brothers of the Baladi
- Everyday – Buddy Holly
- Gouge Away – Pixies
Lost season 5
- Shotgun Willie – Willie Nelson
- Dream Police – Cheap Trick
- Excelsior Lady – The Donkeys
Lost season 6
- Amazing Grace – Willie Nelson
- Secrets – OneRepublic
- Soldier of Love – Sade
- Everything In Its Right Place – Radiohead
- Ben (Single Version) – Michael Jackson
- Cowboy Casanova – Carrie Underwood
- Search & Destroy (Live in Cleveland 3/21/77) – Iggy Pop
- Impromptu No. 4 in C Sharp Minor, Op. 66 - "Fantaisie-Impromptu" – Frederic Chopin, Claudio Arrau
- Catch A Falling Star – Cast
- Bird On a Wire – Leonard Cohen
- Karma Has No Price – Michael Giacchino
- Jacob's Advocate – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- Standing Offer – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- The Last To Know – Michael Giacchino
- There's No Place Like Home – Michael Giacchino
- The Tangled Web – Michael Giacchino
- Rose And Bernard – Michael Giacchino
- Distraught Desmond – Michael Giacchino
- Ocean's Apart – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony
- Dharmacide – Michael Giacchino
- Flash Forward Flashback – Michael Giacchino
- Life And Death – Michael Giacchino
- Moving On – Michael Giacchino
About Lost
Lost starts with a plane crash that strands survivors on an unusual island filled with unusual creatures, secret dangers, and unusual scientific complexes. They have to survive as they deal with a number of unfamiliar forces, including a force known as the Others and remnants of a secret research project, the DHARMA Initiative.
Survivors find a hatch, uncover the secrets of the island, and confront growing tensions with one another and with other residents. Flashbacks are also employed by the show, then later flash forwards and time jumps to disclose each of the characters' back history, destiny, and relation to the island.
As the show continues to seasons down the line, time travel, parallel universes, and metaphysical themes add to the story. Characters find themselves trapped between timelines, jump decades, and grapple with fate and free will.
As the true nature of the island and what it does is more unveiled, past secrets are exposed, and the castaways must take sides in an ultimate battle between good and evil.
Interested viewers can watch Lost on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.