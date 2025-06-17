Lost soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the show

Lost is a science fiction adventure drama television series developed by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof that was broadcast on ABC from September 22, 2004, to May 23, 2010, for six seasons with 121 episodes.

It involves supernatural fiction and survivors of a commercial jet airliner flight from Sydney to Los Angeles whose plane crashes on some remote island in the South Pacific Ocean.

Lost soundtrack boasts an almost entirely orchestral score by Michael Giacchino, played by the Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra. The score works through repeated themes for characters, events, and places, often constructed in unorthodox fashion, such as pounding pieces of the plane's fuselage.

The original season 1 score was issued in 2006 by Varèse Sarabande, with subsequent soundtracks for every season through to a concluding release of music for the series finale in October 2010. The main title theme of Lost was written by co-creator J.J. Abrams.

The complete Lost soundtrack explored

The complete soundtrack featured in seasons 1 to 6 of Lost is listed below:

Lost season 1

The Eyeland – Michael Giacchino

World's Worst Beach Party – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

Credit Where Credit Is Due – Michael Giacchino

Run Like, Um... Hell? – Michael Giacchino

Hollywood And Vines – Michael Giacchino

Leavin' On Your Mind – Patsy Cline

Wash Away – Joe Purdy

Just Die Already – Michael Giacchino

Me And My Big Mouth – Michael Giacchino

Crocodile Locke – Michael Giacchino

Win One For The Reaper – Michael Giacchino

Are You Sure – Willie Nelson

Departing Sun – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

You All Everybody – Driveshaft

I Shall Not Walk Alone – The Blind Boys of Alabama

Intermezzo (from Carmen) – Georges Bizet

Solitary – Yearning

Charlie Hangs Around – Michael Giacchino

La mer – Charles Trenet

Navel Gazing – Michael Giacchino

Run Away! Run Away! – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

Proper Motivation – Michael Giacchino

We're Friends – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

Getting Ethan – Michael Giacchino

Thinking Clairely – Michael Giacchino

Delicate (Live) – Damien Rice

Locke'd Out Again – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

Heart and Soul – Helen Ward, Hoagy Carmichael & Larry Clinton & His Orchestra

I Got You - 1964 Smash Version – James Brown

Booneral – Michael Giacchino

Shannonigans – Michael Giacchino

Parting Words – Michael Giacchino

Redemption Song – Bob Marley & The Wailers

Somewhere Over the Rainbow / What a Wonderful World – Israel Kamakawiwo'ole

I've Got A Plane To Catch – Michael Giacchino

Monsters Are Such Innnteresting People – Michael Giacchino

Oceanic 815 – Michael Giacchino

Lost season 2

Make Your Own Kind of Music – Cass Elliot

Peace Through Superior Firepower – Michael Giacchino

The Final Countdown – Michael Giacchino

My Conversation – Slim Smith, The Uniques

Up On the Roof – The Drifters

Easy Money – Billy Joel

Mess It All Up – Michael Giacchino

World's Worst Landscaping – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

Hurley's Handouts – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

You All Everybody – Driveshaft

Stay (Wasting Time) – Dave Matthews Band

Just Another Day On The Beach – Michael Giacchino

Ana Cries – Michael Giacchino

The Tribes Merge – Michael Giacchino

Outside – Staind

The Gathering – Michael Giacchino

Walkin' After Midnight – Patsy Cline

The End of the World – Skeeter Davis

Shannon's Funeral – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

All's Forgiven... Except Charlie – Michael Giacchino

He's Evil – The Kinks

Fall on Me – The Pousette-Dart Band

Papa Loves Mambo – Perry Como

Saved (Charlie's Song) – The Bangkok Five

Saved – Dominic Monaghan

Moonlight Serenade – Glenn Miller and His Orchestra

Catch a Falling Star (with Mitchell Ayres and His Orchestra & The Ray Charles Singers) – Perry Como

Pushin' Too Hard – The Seeds

I'll Share My World With You (Re-Recorded) – George Jones

Compared to What – Eddie Harris, Les McCann

These Arms of Mine – Otis Redding

The Right Girl for Me – Frank Sinatra

The Hard Way – Kasey Chambers

Le nozze di Figaro, K. 492, Act II: Voi, che sapete – Michelle Breedt, Michael Halász, Nicolaus Esterhazy Sinfonia

Chains and Things (Single Version) – B.B. King

Lost season 3

Downtown – Petula Clark

The Final Countdown – Michael Giacchino

Feel Like Going Home – Corey Harris

Feel Like Going Home – The Whiteley Brothers

I Wonder – Brenda Lee

Slowly – Ann-Margret

Building a Mystery – Sarah McLachlan

Wonderwall – Oasis

Shambala – Three Dog Night

Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K. 331 I. Tema con variazione – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

A Touching Moment – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

Rump Shaker – Wreckx-N-Effect

Heart of Thawyer – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

Goin' Under – Unknown

Waltz Without Whispering – Andy West

La Traviata: Air de Violetta – Tuomowa-Xintuofu Anna

Le nozze di Figaro, K.492 / Act 3: ("Sull'aria...") - "Che soave zeffiretto" – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Dawn Upshaw, Kiri Te Kanawa, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, James Levine

You All Everybody – Driveshaft

Carrie-Anne – The Hollies

Scentless Apprentice – Nirvana

Lost season 4

If You Stayed Over (feat. Fink) – Bonobo

Xanadu – Olivia Newton-John

She's Got You – Patsy Cline

It's Getting Better (Single Version) – Cass Elliot

Prelude in C-Sharp Minor – Sergei Rachmaninoff, Arthur Rubinstein

Cheftetelli – Brothers of the Baladi

Everyday – Buddy Holly

Gouge Away – Pixies

Lost season 5

Shotgun Willie – Willie Nelson

Dream Police – Cheap Trick

Excelsior Lady – The Donkeys

Lost season 6

Amazing Grace – Willie Nelson

Secrets – OneRepublic

Soldier of Love – Sade

Everything In Its Right Place – Radiohead

Ben (Single Version) – Michael Jackson

Cowboy Casanova – Carrie Underwood

Search & Destroy (Live in Cleveland 3/21/77) – Iggy Pop

Impromptu No. 4 in C Sharp Minor, Op. 66 - "Fantaisie-Impromptu" – Frederic Chopin, Claudio Arrau

Catch A Falling Star – Cast

Bird On a Wire – Leonard Cohen

Karma Has No Price – Michael Giacchino

Jacob's Advocate – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

Standing Offer – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

The Last To Know – Michael Giacchino

There's No Place Like Home – Michael Giacchino

Thinking Clairely – Michael Giacchino

The Tangled Web – Michael Giacchino

Rose And Bernard – Michael Giacchino

Distraught Desmond – Michael Giacchino

Locke'd Out Again – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

Ocean's Apart – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

Dharmacide – Michael Giacchino

Flash Forward Flashback – Michael Giacchino

Life And Death – Michael Giacchino

A Touching Moment – Michael Giacchino, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony

The Tangled Web – Michael Giacchino

Parting Words – Michael Giacchino

Moving On – Michael Giacchino

About Lost

The cast of Lost (Image via Hulu)

Lost starts with a plane crash that strands survivors on an unusual island filled with unusual creatures, secret dangers, and unusual scientific complexes. They have to survive as they deal with a number of unfamiliar forces, including a force known as the Others and remnants of a secret research project, the DHARMA Initiative.

Survivors find a hatch, uncover the secrets of the island, and confront growing tensions with one another and with other residents. Flashbacks are also employed by the show, then later flash forwards and time jumps to disclose each of the characters' back history, destiny, and relation to the island.

As the show continues to seasons down the line, time travel, parallel universes, and metaphysical themes add to the story. Characters find themselves trapped between timelines, jump decades, and grapple with fate and free will.

As the true nature of the island and what it does is more unveiled, past secrets are exposed, and the castaways must take sides in an ultimate battle between good and evil.

Interested viewers can watch Lost on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

