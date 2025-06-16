Smurfs (2025) soundtrack: A definitive guide to all songs in the film

Smurfs (2025) brings back the Smurf village heroes in an all-new adventure. Set to release on July 18, 2025, the film is highly anticipated owing to its franchise fame and a significant ensemble of voice cast.

As the notorious wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, find the Smurf village and slyly abduct Papa Smurf, the little blue creatures embark on a mission to bring him back, with Smurfette taking the lead. The film will follow how the Smurf squad can save Papa Smurf and bust the plans of Razamel and Gargamel.

Famous personalities such as Rihanna, James Corden, JP Karliak, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, and more have voiced the characters in the film. Another highlight of the film is the soundtrack, which features songs by some of the prominent names in the music industry.

A list of all the tracks featured in Smurfs (2025)

Featuring a range of tracks sung by artists such as Rihanna, Tyla, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, DESI TRILL, Natania, and more, the soundtrack captures the fun and thrill that the film promises through its adventurous plot. Here is a list of all the songs from the Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By):

Milenge by Natania

by Natania Celebrate by Natania

by Natania Friend of Mine by Rihanna

by Rihanna Higher Love (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania & Subhi) by DESI TRILL

by DESI TRILL Liar For A Living by Natania

by Natania It Takes A Village by Natania, The Indian Connect

by Natania, The Indian Connect Big Dreams by James Fauntleroy

by James Fauntleroy To Me by Lous and The Yazuka

by Lous and The Yazuka Did We by Natania

by Natania Balle Balouza by Natania, Subhi, The Indian Connect

by Natania, Subhi, The Indian Connect Everything Goes With Blue by Tyla

by Tyla It's My Party by Shenseea

by Shenseea Always On The Outside by James Corden

by James Corden High Calling by The Indian Connect

The soundtrack contains a total of 14 songs with a total duration of 39 minutes and 2 seconds. The range of artists and their distinct musicality serve as a musical highlight for the upcoming film from the franchise.

More about the Smurfs movie soundtrack

A still from Smurfs (2025) (Image via YouTube/@Tylaofficial)

Ahead of its release, the popular franchise has been raising anticipation for its upcoming movie with the release of the Smurfs movie soundtrack. The entire soundtrack was released on June 13, 2025, and is distributed by Roc Nation.

Before the entire soundtrack was unveiled, Higher Love was released on April 14, 2025. The song is performed by DESI TRILL and features DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi. A special music video of the song was also released along with the track.

Rihanna's track from the film, Friend of Mine was out on May 16, 2025. The singer also released an official music video for the song. She appears at the start of the video, followed by a dance sequence of the blue characters in the Smurf village. Rihanna is also the voice behind Smurfette, one of the lead characters of Smurfs.

Water, PUSH 2 START, and Truth or Dare fame Tyla has also contributed to Smurf's soundtrack with the song, Everything Goes With Blue. The music video of the song was released along with the entire soundtrack release on June 13, 2025.

Indian artist Natania has featured on nine out of fourteen tracks from the film. Other artists appearing on the soundtrack include The Indian Connect, James Fauntleroy, Lous and The Yazuka, Subhi, Shenseea, and James Corden.

Smurfs (2025) is set to release in theatres on July 18, 2025.

