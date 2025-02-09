Which character is Rihanna voicing in the new Smurfs movie? Everything you need to know

Smurfs are returning to the big screen, and this time, music icon Rihanna is bringing one of the beloved blue creatures to life. Directed by Chris Miller, the upcoming animated film is set to release on July 18, 2025, by Paramount Animation.

The franchise gained popularity with live-action and animated films in 2011, 2013, and 2017, following its success in the 1980s. The new film follows the Smurfs as they unexpectedly enter the real world, leading to a mix of humorous adventures and challenges.

Rihanna will voice Smurfette, who rises to become the group's leader. In previous films, Katy Perry voiced Smurfette in 2011 and Demi Lovato in 2017. This time, Rihanna is not only the Smurfette voice but also creating and performing fresh tunes for the soundtrack of the film.

The movie will blend 2D and 3D animation to create a visually stunning and immersive world. Smurf Village is magical, and its actual environment enhances the adventure. An interesting addition to the series, the movie features a fantastic voice cast, a fresh story, and music by Rihanna.

Plot of the Smurfs movie

The new movie takes viewers on an adventure where magic meets real life. The story is set in Smurf Village, where everything is peaceful until Papa Smurf, voiced by John Goodman, disappears. His sudden absence throws the Smurfs into panic, forcing them to realize that their home is no longer safe. The problem is caused by two evil wizards, Gargamel and his brother Razamel.

Determined to save Papa Smurf, Smurfette takes charge and leads the fellow team on a brave mission in the real world. They travel to Paris, where they make new friends and encounter unexpected challenges. They are in a new city and need to find a way to adjust while keeping their main goal in mind.

Cast of the film

The upcoming movie boasts an impressive cast of voice actors. Rihanna stars as Smurfette, showcasing her charm and singing skills. John Goodman voices Papa Smurf, and Nick Offerman, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, and James Corden voice other important Smurfs.

Octavia Spencer, Sandra Oh, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, and Xolo Maridueña are also part of the cast, but their roles are not yet revealed. Kurt Russell brings his voice to this movie, making it one of the most famous of all the versions of films ever.

Trailer analysis of this upcoming film

The trailer kicks off with Rihanna, who voices Smurfette, introducing the film: “Hey everyone, I'm Rihanna, and I play Smurfette in the new Smurfs movie, and I can't wait for you all to see it this summer. So check out the new trailer right now.”

The scene shifts to Smurf Village, a cheerful and vibrant place where each Smurf enjoys their daily routines. The upbeat “Please Don’t Stop the Music” plays as they dance and work.

Each Smurf has a distinct role—one, a reluctant worker, says, “I hate having a job,” while another, an influencer, shouts, “Smash that subscribe button!”. Just when everything seems perfect, disaster strikes. “Oh no! Something's wrong!” a Smurf cries out, warning that their home is no longer safe.

Suddenly, Papa Smurf disappears, leading Smurfette to take charge: “Come on, we gotta rescue Papa!”. They set out on an adventure that transports them to Paris, where they dodge traffic and experience the chaos of city life. One Smurf asks in awe where they are. “It’s Paris,” another responds.

The trailer reveals the villains, Gargamel and Razamel, plotting to destroy the Smurfs: “We’re going to play a game called ‘Let’s squish a Smurf till all you Smurfs are squashed.’” Meanwhile, new allies, the International Neighborhood Watch Smurfs, step in to help.

