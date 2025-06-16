The Bear season 4: release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The Bear season 4 is officially on the way, and fans now have a clearer picture of what to expect. With production already completed, questions about the release date, cast changes, and plot directions are beginning to be answered. The new season follows the events of season 3, continuing the journey of Carmy and his team at the revamped fine-dining restaurant, The Bear.

Ad

The Bear season 4 has sparked renewed curiosity among viewers, especially after news that both seasons 3 and 4 were partially filmed back-to-back. FX later clarified that only some scenes were shot in advance during the season 3 production period, with the remaining production for season 4 completed in early 2025.

The Bear season 4 will further explore themes of transformation, leadership, and personal sacrifice, staying rooted in the intense kitchen drama that shaped earlier seasons. Below is a complete guide to everything known so far.

Ad

Trending

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

The Bear season 4 will be released in 2025 on Hulu

Carmy confronts emotional baggage in The Bear season 4. (Image via FX Networks)

The Bear season 4 will be released on June 25, 2025, on Hulu in the U.S., as confirmed by FX. The full 10-episode season will drop at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. According to Cincinnati Enquirer in a report published on June 11, 2025, the date was announced following the release of the official trailer on May 20, 2025.

Ad

Although initial reports suggested that seasons 3 and 4 were filmed consecutively, FX clarified on May 5, 2025, via The Playlist that only parts of season 4 were pre-shot during the production of season 3. During a virtual press conference held on May 7, 2025, and covered by Business Insider, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri stated that the filming was done in a staggered manner, not entirely back-to-back. The scripts were not fully completed at the time, and the rest of the episodes were filmed in early 2025.

Ad

The Bear season 4 will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ via Star in international territories. All ten episodes will be released simultaneously.

Release times:

Time Zone Release Time (Date: June 25,2025) PT (Pacific) 5:00 PM ET (Eastern) 8:00 PM BST (UK) 1:00 AM (next day) CEST (Europe) 2:00 AM (next day) IST (India) 5:30 AM (next day)

Ad

It is recommended to watch the previous seasons in order to fully understand character developments and plot shifts. All prior episodes are available on Hulu and Disney+.

The Bear season 4 cast and crew

Sydney and Carmy face a critical turning point in The Bear season 4. (Image via FX Networks)

The Bear season 4 will see the return of key cast members including Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie. Other returning cast members include Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt, Molly Gordon, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, and Ricky Staffieri.

Ad

Jamie Lee Curtis will also reprise her Emmy-winning role as Donna Berzatto. According to the trailer, her return is linked to a family wedding subplot.

The show is created by Christopher Storer, who serves as writer and director. Joanna Calo remains the co-showrunner and executive producer. Both have contributed to past acclaimed shows such as Ramy and BoJack Horseman. Matty Matheson, who plays Neil Fak, also serves as a producer on the series.

Ad

The Bear season 4 plot and story arc

New kitchen inspectors make their appearance in The Bear season 4. (Image via FX Networks)

The Bear season 4 will continue from the cliffhanger of season 3. The finale showed Sydney struggling with anxiety over her role at the restaurant, unresolved tensions between Carmy and Claire, and the fallout from a cryptic review from The Chicago Tribune. The review was described as “excellent but stale” and “simple but confusing,” leaving characters uncertain about their future.

Ad

The trailer hints at financial pressure mounting on the team, with Uncle Jimmy warning that the restaurant’s operations will cease once funding runs out. Meanwhile, Sydney considers an offer to leave The Bear for a position at Ever with chef Adam Shapiro.

Themes of survival, ambition, and emotional healing continue to dominate the narrative. The official synopsis on Youtube describes the characters pushing forward;

“FX’s award-winning series The Bear is about food, family and the insanity of the grind. Season four finds the team pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. The pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

Ad

The Bear season 4 reception and expectations

Ad

The official trailer for The Bear season 4 was released on May 20, 2025. It shows the staff dealing with mounting debt, a looming review, and interpersonal breakdowns. The trailer begins with Carmy stating,

“People go to restaurants to be taken care of, to relax,”

setting the tone for a season about restoring calm amidst chaos.

Cicero warns the team that they are running out of money, and when the countdown clock hits zero, the restaurant will shut down. This urgency drives the team to reevaluate what they’re willing to compromise for success.

Ad

Speaking with Puck in an article published on October 29, 2024, FX chairman John Landgraf stated that if season 3 was about "stuckness," season 4 is about the opposite. He said,

"I was well aware that stuckness is not necessarily the most riveting [thing to watch]. But I also think there are so many things in that [season] that are just absolute masterpieces. And I will say, knowing what I do know about the upcoming season, for those that have stayed with it, they’re going to be really well rewarded. Because after stuckness comes unstuckness."

Ad

Joanna Calo, co-showrunner alongside creator Christopher Storer, described the season as "beautiful" to Brazilian outlet Omelete in an Instagram interview posted on April 29, 2025, during the Marvel's Thunderbolts premiere. She said,

"There's a lot of joy this season. It's not one of the meaner ones."

These insights suggest a narrative shift toward forward momentum and resolution.

While FX has not announced if this will be the final season, scheduling challenges and rising commitments of the cast raise questions about the show’s long-term future. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, for instance, is now confirmed to appear in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, which could affect availability.

Ad

With the premiere of The Bear season 4 just around the corner, the series is poised to deliver another high-stakes chapter in the story of Carmy and his team. From unresolved tensions and financial threats to questions of loyalty and legacy, season 4 is set to address the many threads left hanging at the end of season 3.

Stay tuned for continuous updates, episode breakdowns, cast interviews, and more insights as The Bear returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More