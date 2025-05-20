The Bear Season 4 trailer reveals return of major character from Carmy's past as the stakes rise 

The Bear Season 4 will be released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The first three seasons of the show were extremely well received and have won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards to date.

Ad

The show revolves around the life of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who moves to Chicago to take over his deceased brother's sandwich shop, 'The Beef.' The first three seasons deal with his trials, both personal and professional, as he and his crew transform 'The Beef' into a fine-dining restaurant titled 'The Bear.'

FX released an official trailer for The Bear Season 4 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The trailer provides a sneak peek into yet another gripping season and reveals the return of one major character from the previous seasons—Jamie Lee Curtis as Carmy's mother.

Ad

Trending

The Bear season 2 dove into the dysfunctional family dynamics of the Berzatto family and introduced Carmy's mother, Donna, for the first time. Fans will be pleased to see Jamie Lee Curtis step into the role again. Here is all we know from the trailer.

Carmy's mother returns in The Bear Season 4

Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her role in season 4 (Image via Getty)

As per the trailer, The Bear Season 4 will see the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Carmy's mother, Donna Berzatto. Donna first appeared in season 2 in a flashback episode as an emotionally unstable and alcoholic mother who was a volatile presence in the lives of the Berzatto siblings.

Ad

Curtis' performance in the role earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2024. The character makes a cameo in the trailer for season 4, saying hello to "Bear," and later tells Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) that sometimes a person's work family is closer to them than their actual family.

Although the extent of her role in the new season is not yet known, the return of this important character in Carmy's life is expected to impact the trajectory of the upcoming season.

Ad

What we know from the trailer

Ad

The trailer opens with Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt), the restaurant's primary investor, raising the stakes by literally placing the team of "The Bear" in a race against time. He places a clock counting down the restaurant's finances, and claims they must cease operations when it reaches zero.

Sydney points out to Carmy that the chaos and turmoil of running a restaurant, as well as his life, have become a problem, while also grappling with her own inner turmoil about grabbing a better opportunity.

Ad

As the consistency of the food offered at "The Bear" is questioned by critics, Carmy can be heard in an inspirational voiceover claiming that he and his team can help make things calm and delicious for people. The trailer ends with him saying:

"There's one really true thing about restaurants. You are never alone."

All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 4 will be released on June 25, 2025, on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debnabh Mitra Debnabh manages the High School Sports division at Sportskeeda. He was an NFL writer and also worked as an entertainment journalist.

When not engrossed in looking for the next best story on budding pro-sports bound athletes, Debnabh likes to create music playlists, compose music, and play his guitar.

He is a die-hard Chelsea F.C. and Mohun Bagan fan and leaves no chance to get onto the field for a game of football. Know More