Dexter: Resurrection: Release date, teaser, cast, and everything we know so far

Dexter: Resurrection, the next installment in the long-running series of Dexter Morgan, the forensic analyst-turned-serial killer who operates under a rigid code of ethics, will release on July 11, 2025, on Paramount+. Following his off-screen return as narrator in Dexter: Original Sin, Michael C. Hall is finally reprising the role on-screen, continuing the character's storyline where Dexter: New Blood ended.

In production now, Dexter: Resurrection has a darker, more emotionally intense tale in store that raises issues of guilt, redemption, and the cycle of generational violence. With returning favorites, enticing new cast members, and a new location in New York City, the show is set to rekindle interest in one of television's greatest antiheroes.

Dexter: Resurrection: Release date and time

Dexter: Resurrection will debut on Friday, July 11, 2025, on Paramount+ with Showtime, with the first two episodes streaming. Its TV premiere will be on Sunday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET. Following the premiere, new episodes will be released weekly.

Dexter: Resurrection: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Dexter on Paramount+)

The series will be streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime starting July 11. Cable viewers can watch the series starting July 13. Both platforms will continue to release the season every week.

What to expect in Dexter: Resurrection's premiere

Dexter continues just weeks after the end of Dexter: New Blood, providing a thrilling continuation of the saga of the titular character. The show begins with a cliffhanger: Dexter has survived the gunshot wound that his son Harrison had given him. Recovered barely alive and pulled back from the edge in freezing temperatures, he emerges from a coma to find that his son has disappeared without leaving a trace.

Tormented by the emotional and psychological damage he's caused his son, Dexter is compelled to seek out Harrison and atone. His quest leads him to New York City, a location offering fresh threats, temptations, and the ever-present risk of exposure. But his past is close behind. Angel Batista (David Zayas) of Miami Metro appears on the scene with questions threatening to dismantle everything he has worked to rebuild.

The logline for the new series reads,

“Dexter: Resurrection, a continuation of Dexter: New Blood, takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined — and that the only way out is together.”

Cast of Dexter: Resurrection

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan- Reprising his iconic role as the titular character.

as Dexter Morgan- Reprising his iconic role as the titular character. Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan- Dexter's son, continuing his journey from Dexter: New Blood.

as Harrison Morgan- Dexter's son, continuing his journey from Dexter: New Blood. David Zayas as Angel Batista- Returning as the Miami Metro detective.

as Angel Batista- Returning as the Miami Metro detective. James Remar as Harry Morgan- Dexter's adoptive father and conscience.

as Harry Morgan- Dexter's adoptive father and conscience. Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater- A billionaire and the season's primary antagonist.

as Leon Prater- A billionaire and the season's primary antagonist. Uma Thurman as Charley- A former special ops officer and head of security for Leon Prater.

as Charley- A former special ops officer and head of security for Leon Prater. Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara- A new character introduced this season.

as Blessing Kamara- A new character introduced this season. Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace- A detective involved in the unfolding events.

as Detective Claudette Wallace- A detective involved in the unfolding events. Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva- Another detective playing a significant role.

as Detective Melvin Oliva- Another detective playing a significant role. Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera- A character connected to the central narrative.

as Elsa Rivera- A character connected to the central narrative. Krysten Ritter as Mia Lapierre- Appears in a recurring role.

as Mia Lapierre- Appears in a recurring role. Steve Schirripa as Vinny- Plays a recurring character.

as Vinny- Plays a recurring character. David Magidoff as Teddy Reed- Reprising his role from Dexter: New Blood.

Catch the latest episode of Dexter: Resurrection streaming on Paramount+.

