Dexter: Resurrection - Everything we know so far

Dexter: Resurrection is set to bring back the homicidal hero Dexter Morgan. The upcoming series is a sequel to Dexter: New Blood, which was initially thought to mark the end of Dexter's (Michael C. Hall) story. However, the announcement of this new series confirms that Dexter's journey is far from over.

Dexter: New Blood's finale aired approximately three years ago. In that episode, Dexter was first arrested for the murder of Max Caldwell and then shot by his own son, Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott). This ending was shocking but important because if the story were to end there, it would have been satisfactory.

However, the ending was notably ambiguous, which paved the way for Dexter: Resurrection. Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming crime drama show.

Cast of Dexter: Resurrection

Michael C. Hall, who plays the titular character, provided an update on January 17, 2025, in a YouTube short. In the video, he revealed that the shooting for the series had officially begun.

David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar are also confirmed to be returning to their respective roles as Detective Angel Batista, Dexter's son Harrison Morgan, and Dexter's father Harry Morgan.

On January 21, 2025, Deadline reported that Kill Bill star Uma Thurman has joined the cast as Charley, the head of s`ecurity for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater.

According to a Deadline report published on February 11, 2025, Peter Dinklage is making his first big return to TV as Leon Prater, a billionaire venture capitalist. The outlet reported that Leon would serve as the primary antagonist in Dexter: Resurrection.

Plot of Dexter: Resurrection

A still from Dexter: New Blood (Image via Paramount+)

Eight years after the original crime drama Dexter ended, its sequel, Dexter: New Blood, aired between November 2021 and January 2022. Set 10 years following the events of Dexter, the series followed the titular character living under the disguise of Jim Lindsay in the small town of Iron Lake.

The miniseries' ending saw Dexter getting shot, but there was no confirmation as to whether or not he was dead. However, the premiere of the prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, revealed that he was rescued and revived at a nearby hospital.

In New Blood, Angela (Julia Jones) took the blame for shooting Dexter upon herself and told Harrison to leave town. There is no information regarding where Harrison went. Additionally, it remains uncertain whether Dexter is officially confirmed as the Bay Harbor Butcher.

With Peter Dinklage's evil billionaire Leon Prater joining Dexter: Resurrection, there is a possibility that the show may take a completely new direction.

Production and release

Clyde Phillips, who has been involved with the Dexter franchise since the original show, has returned as the showrunner. He will also be shouldering production duties alongside Michael C. Hall. Other executive producers are Scott Reynolds, Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez.

As previously mentioned, filming for the show has already begun. On December 13, 2024, the X update account DiscussingFilm shared a video in which Clyde Phillips stated that Dexter: Resurrection is expected to premiere in June 2025.

While the new show is under production, fans can revisit Dexter: New Blood and Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

