What role will Peter Dinklage play in Dexter: Resurrection? Explored

Dexter: Resurrection is the highly anticipated sequel of the Dexter franchise which is set to premiere this summer and it has just been confirmed that Peter Dinklage will be joining the cast.

Dinklage, best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, will be returning to the small screen in a live-action show for the first time since Game of Thrones ended in 2019.

Peter Dinklage will be portraying Leon Prater in the upcoming Showtime series. Dexter: Resurrection is a direct continuation of the events in the 2021 mini-series Dexter: New Blood, which was a sequel to the original show Dexter (2006-2013) on Showtime.

Trending

The new series will air in the summer of 2025 right on the heels of Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel to Dexter. The season finale for Original Sin is set to air on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 3 am ET.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Peter Dinklage plays Leon Prater in the upcoming Dexter: Resurrection

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning Peter Dinklage will portray the role of the billionaire venture capitalist Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection.

Prater is described as being a philanthropist with an underlying dark side despite his outward appearance and generosity. Although no specific details have been revealed, he is expected to be the main antagonist of the season.

Joining Peter Dinklage in the cast will be Uma Thurman (known for Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction). Thurman will play the role of Prater's head of security, Charley, a former Special Ops officer. In a report by Deadline, it was revealed that Charley worked in private security for high-profile clients before becoming Prater's crafty right-hand woman.

The cast will also include David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar reprising their roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan, and Harry Morgan respectively. Michael C. Hall will return to portray the titular character.

Dexter: Resurrection - what we know so far

Dexter: Resurrection is set in the current day, unlike the prequel Original Sin. It follows directly from the events of Dexter: New Blood (2021) where Dexter was shot by his son Harrison in the finale.

It was revealed in the opening shots of Dexter: Original Sin that Dexter survived the bullet wound, which set the stage for him to look back at his life in the form of the prequel. The aptly named Dexter: Resurrection will follow Dexter's life after he survived the bullet wound.

Dexter's inexplicable survival even after a fatal gunshot wound was explained by showrunner Clyde Phillips as being due to the weather. In an article by The Hollywood Reporter from December 2024, Phillips says:

"If Dexter had been shot on a summer’s day, he would have died. But he was shot in zero-degree temperature in the snow. He didn’t bleed out and they were able to save him. That’s how we were able to resurrect him."

Details about the plot of Dexter: Resurrection have been kept under wraps. Production for the series began in New York in January 2025 and it will premiere in the summer on Paramount+ with Showtime. The series will have 10 episodes, four of which are directed by Monica Raymond and six are directed by Marcos Siega.

The Emmy-nominated Clyde Phillips returns as showrunner and executive producer. The show has also been executive-produced by Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns, while Marcos Siega is the producing director.

The show has been produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Stay tuned and watch this space for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback