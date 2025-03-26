Jimmy Smits returns as Migel Prado in Dexter: Resurrection 

The much-awaited Dexter: Resurrection remains in the headlines with the return of old favorites from the original series. A sequel to both Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, the show will premiere on Showtime and Paramount+ this summer. According to Deadline, Jimmy Smits will be a part of the show to reprise his character as Assistant District Attorney Miguel Prado, who was once recognized for his complex, dark transformation.

Miguel Prado had a lasting legacy even though he only showed up in the third season of Dexter. His evolution from a close friend to a violent vigilante created one of the most interesting storylines in the show. Fans cannot wait to see how his comeback will fit into the new show.

Dexter: Resurrection: Miguel Prado's influence on the story

Smits first appeared as Miguel Prado in the third season of Dexter. Introduced as a close friend and confidant to Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), Miguel quickly descended into a dark abyss, reflecting Dexter's homicidal leanings.

Unlike Dexter, though, Miguel did not have the discipline of the Code that Dexter lived by religiously, and for that reason, he met his end at Dexter's hands. Though only appearing in one season, Miguel Prado is still one of the most interesting and complicated characters of the original series.

During an earlier interview, reminiscing about his experience with Dexter, Smits confirmed the role had a transformative effect on his career. He said:

"When I came on board to do Dexter a few years ago, it was with that sort of conscious intention to turn [my] perceived TV image on its head. I felt like in many ways we were able to do that and leave that experience having done what I intended to do."

The return of deceased characters

Though Miguel Prado is long deceased, his return in Dexter: Resurrection is far from surprising. The franchise has a precedent of reviving deceased characters in the form of flashbacks or manifestations of Dexter's conscience.

As an example, John Lithgow, who played the legendary Trinity Killer, has already been announced to return to the new show through flashback scenes. With Lithgow's return as the precursor, it would not be a surprise if Smits' Miguel returns in the same manner.

According to Deadline, John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits will both be reprising their roles as the Trinity Killer and Miguel Prado, respectively. Lithgow's turn as the sinister Trinity Killer also earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Smits, for his work as Miguel, received an Emmy nomination and is considered one of the greatest guest stars in Dexter history.

A star-studded cast to join the series

In addition, Jack Alcott will return as Harrison Morgan, Dexter's son, after his introduction in Dexter: New Blood. David Zayas will also be back as Angel Batista, a fan favorite from the original series, now a series regular in Resurrection.

The show is also supported by a stellar cast of newcomers, such as Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Krysten Ritter, Steve Schirripa, Neil Patrick Harris, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian. With this kind of star-studded cast, anticipation for Dexter: Resurrection keeps on rising.

Dexter: Resurrection has been shooting in New York since January and is executive-produced by Clyde Phillips, who also returns as showrunner. Michael C. Hall reprises his title role as Dexter Morgan while also being an executive producer alongside Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns.

Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios produce the series, and Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes it.

As the premiere date draws near, excitement is mounting for how these old and new characters will come together in the next installment of Dexter Morgan's dark saga. Showtime and Paramount+, however, have not made an official release date announcement.

Viewers will certainly be excited to see how Miguel Prado returns to place in Dexter's life and what surprises and surprises the resurrection of familiar characters has in store. With Jimmy Smits on board, Dexter: Resurrection is looking like a must-watch event for both die-hard fans and new viewers.

