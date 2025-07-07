Dexter: Resurrection release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Dexter: Resurrection is set to premiere on July 11, 2025, on Paramount+ with Showtime. Developed by Clyde Phillips, the show is the sequel to the original show Dexter and Dexter: New Blood.

After serving as the narrator for Dexter: Original Sin, Michael C. Hall will reprise his role as the titular character in this new follow-up to the original series. The show takes place nearly a decade after the end of the original series, following Dexter's disappearance.

Although he now has his urges under control, he is forced back into his old habits when he goes to New York to look for his son. Instead, Leon Prater, an eccentric billionaire with a fascination for serial killers, discovers him and extends an invitation to Dexter along with other deadly guests.

Dexter: Resurrection will see Hall return as Dexter Morgan and also features Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, and several other stars.

Where and when to watch Dexter: Resurrection?

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@Paramount+withShowtime)

The sequel series will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on July 11, with its first two episodes available for streaming and on-demand. It will make its cable debut on July 13. The remaining episodes will be released weekly.

A Paramount+ with Showtime subscription is required to access the content. The Paramount+ with Showtime plan is offered at $12.99 per month plus taxes. The Paramount+ Essential plan costs $7.99 per month plus taxes.

How many episodes will there be in Dexter: Resurrection?

Dexter: Resurrection has a total of ten episodes, which will be released weekly beginning on July 11, 2025. Here is a list of the episodes along with their release dates:

Episode 1: A Beating Heart... (July 11, 2025)

Episode 2: Camera Shy (July 11, 2025)

Episode 3: Backseat Driver (July 18, 2025)

Episode 4: Call Me Red (July 25, 2025)

Episode 5: Murder Horny (August 1, 2025)

Episode 6: Cats and Mouse (August 8, 2025)

Episode 7: Course Correction (August 15, 2025)

Episode 8: The Kill Room Where It Happens (August 22, 2025)

Episode 9: Touched by an Ángel (August 29, 2025)

Episode 10: And Justice For All... (September 5, 2025)

All the cast members in Dexter: Resurrection

A still from the show's trailer (Image via YouTube/@Paramount+withShowtime)

While Dexter: Resurrection won’t feature every cast member from the original series, the sequel will see Michael C. Hall return as Dexter Morgan and James Remar back as Harry Morgan. In addition, the cast features a star-studded lineup, with Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, and Jack Alcott all starring alongside several big-name guest stars.

Here is a full list of the actors:

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan

Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater

David Zayas as Angel Batista

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan

James Remar as Harry Morgan

Uma Thurman as Charley

Krysten Ritter as Mia Lapierre

Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell

Eric Stonestreet as Al

David Dastmalchian as Gareth

John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell

What to expect from Dexter: Resurrection?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@Paramount+withShowtime)

The show is set after the events of Dexter: New Blood, where Dexter Morgan faked his death and vanished in a small town somewhere in the world. Things take a turn for him after the arrival of his teenage son, Harrison, which ends with Dexter being shot by his son. That's where Dexter: Resurrection begins, with Morgan waking up from a coma to find that Harrison has disappeared without a trace.

He also discovers that his old friend, Miami Metro’s Angel Batista, is at his bedside and knows about his serial killing ways. Dexter immediately decides to escape and leaves to set things right with his son. That leads him to New York City with Batista hot on his heels, chasing a former friend who he now knows is one of Miami’s most prolific serial killers.

But Dexter’s journey is far from easy, as he encounters an eccentric billionaire with a bizarre obsession for serial killers and is roped into his mysterious world.

Interested viewers can stream episodes of Dexter: Resurrection starting July 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime.

