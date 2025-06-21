Peter Dinklage transforms into Toxie in wild first trailer for ‘The Toxic Avenger’ reboot

The official The Toxic Avenger is finally out, and Primetime Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage shows off his massive transformation to play Toxie. The character is a mean, green, and gory individual patrolling the streets in New Jersey. The reboot of the 2023 film, which first premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin, is making its way to the big screen.

The exclusive Red Band trailer released by IGN on Friday, June 20, 2025, lays out the famed antihero's origin story. He's Winston Gooze, a spineless single dad stuck in a dead-end job in a company that "would knowingly poison its own customers" to increase profit margins. After he breaches the company's properties, he is thrown into a vat of toxic chemicals and transforms into Toxie.

The Toxic Avenger trailer also looks at the rest of the cast, including Jacob Tremblay as Toxie's teenage son, Wade, and Kevin Bacon as Toxie's corporate boss, Bob Garbinger. The Red Band trailer also gave fans a better look at The Monkey star Elijah Wood's creepy character as Fritz Garbinger, the main henchman to Bob.

It's a campy, gory satire, as seen in the trailer, with plenty of outrageous kills as the meek Winston turns into Toxie, the "ugly son of a b*tch." But besides his green, gory face, Peter Dinklage's Toxie has something his old self doesn't have. It's bravery to take on criminals, corporate overlords, and various corrupt forces.

As teased in the synopsis, The Toxic Avenger is where:

"In a world where green runs rampant... justice is best served radioactive."

Everything to know about Peter Dinklage's The Toxic Avenger ahead of its release

The Toxic Avenger is the latest superhero movie coming out this summer, and it's embraces "unrated" on every front, with bold, "toxic" content, including bizarre mutations, edgy humor, and intense violence.

Whatever gory detail was featured in the trailer will be fully reflected in the film once it hits movie theaters. That means not a single moment will be trimmed out of the film for its big-screen release.

Before the 2023 film of the same name, there was Troma Entertainment's version of the movie in 1984. And 4 decades later, it's coming back to the big screen, with a new set of cast and crew. I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore filmmaker, Macon Blair, directed the 2025 reboot, which stars Peter Dinklage.

Blair teased in a statement, per Variety, in January 2025:

"It's a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family!"

Meanwhile, Chris McGurk, chairman and CEO of Cinerverse, which is distributing the film in cinemas, said this about Dinklage and Blair's team-up in the reboot:

"Peter Dinklage's transformative performance and Macon Blair's fearless direction deliver a story that speaks to the anxieties of our time with outrageous humor and unflinching creativity."

Blair also wrote the screenplay for the reboot based on the original 1984 franchise created by Lloyd Kaufman with Troma. The Toxic Avenger will be out in movie theaters on August 29, 2025.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Peter Dinklage's upcoming movie, The Toxic Avenger, as the year progresses.

