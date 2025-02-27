The Monkey (2025): Full list of cast explored

The Monkey is a comedy horror film written and directed by Osgood Perkins. It is based on Stephen King's short story of the same name. The film was released in the United States on February 21, 2025.

The film is about a devilish toy monkey who causes horrific deaths of people around him. The toy finds a home with twin brothers Hal and Bill and soon turns their lives upside down by killing their nanny and their mother. The brothers throw the cursed toy in a deep well, but 30 years later, it is back to cause murder and mayhem.

Young Hal and Bill are played by Christian Convery, and Theo James plays their older version. Other prominent cast members include Tatiana Maslany, Colin O'Brien, Rohan Campbell, Sarah Levy, Adam Scott, and Elijah Wood.

The Monkey main cast

Theo James as Hal and Bill Shelburn

Theo James (Image via YouTube/Still Watching Netflix)

Theo James plays the older version of the twins, Bill and Hal. The actor got recognition by playing Tobias Eaton in the Divergent film series. He has been part of many popular franchises, such as the Underworld series, Netflix's The Gentlemen series by Guy Pierce, and The White Lotus.

Christian Convery as young Hal and Bill Shelburn

Christian Convery (Image via Instagram/@christianconvery)

The child actor portrays the role of the younger version of Bill and Hal. The twins have quite different personalities. Hal is more reserved and introverted, while Bill is the opposite.

Convery became a lead in the Netflix series Sweet Tooth at the age of 12 and later played a prominent role in the comedy horror film Cocaine Bear.

Tatiana Maslany as Lois Shelburn

Tatiana Maslany (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Tatiana Maslany's Lois Shelburn is the mother of Bill and Hal and also becomes a victim of the devil monkey. However, she does get some interesting and funny lines in the film.

The Canadian actress is known for playing Jennifer Walters in the Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She played multiple characters in the science-fiction thriller television series Orphan Black, for which she won an Emmy.

Elijah Wood as Ted Hammerman

Elijah Wood (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

Elijah Wood is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, mostly due to his performance as the hobbit Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In The Monkey, he is playing Hal's ex-wife's new husband, Ted Hammerman. Some of Wood's successful films include Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Deep Impact, Forever Young, etc.

The additional cast of The Monkey

Below is the list of additional actors and the roles they play in the film:

Colin O'Brien as Petey Shelburn Jr.

Rohan Campbell as Ricky

Sarah Levy as Ida Zimmer

Adam Scott as Petey Shelburn Sr.

Osgood Perkins as Chip Zimmer

Tess Degenstein as Barbara

Danica Dreyer as Annie Wilkes

Laura Mennell as Hal's ex-wife

Nicco Del Rio as Rookie Priest

Shafin Karim as a Pawn Shop Owner

Zia Newton as Dwyane

Lumen Beltran as a Police Officer

About The Monkey

The film is about a spooky-looking toy monkey who randomly murders everyone around him. The twins Hal and Bill got rid of him once, but now, they will have to do it again. However, things are going to be more intense and gory this time around, as the cursed toy will kill everyone in his path.

The Monkey is distributed in the United States by NEON. Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Based on the Stephen King short story, and produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw), The Monkey is a new trip from Longlegs writer/director, Osgood Perkins. When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Monkey and other such films as the year unfolds.

