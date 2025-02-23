Does The Monkey have an end credits scene? Explained

After the success of Longlegs last year, Osgood Perkins has returned with yet another horror film named The Monkey, released by Neon on February 21, 2025, in theaters. Produced by James Wan who has years of experience in the horror genre, the movie is a blend of dark humor, family dynamics, and of course, deaths.

One of the most compelling questions that fans usually have is whether or not a movie has an end-credits scene. The Monkey does not have an end-credits scene, but it does have a surprise for those who stay after the credits roll.

What is the surprise after The Monkey end credits roll?

A still from The Monkey (Image via YouTube/Neon)

After the end credits for The Monkey roll, it cuts to a teaser trailer from Osgood Perkins' next horror film, Keeper. The footage is brief and sees different women engaged in everyday activities like drinking and dancing.

One interesting detail is that each woman seems to be from a different era as some are dressed in periodic attire while others are in modern clothing. The tone shifts dramatically when the women all turn to face the camera. Some press a finger to their lips, silently signaling for silence.

Then, they all erupt into screams and some are even splattered with blood. The camera rapidly cuts between them as a voiceover delivers an eerie statement: "I don't belong here."

Once the footage ends, the tagline “A dark trip" appears on the screen along with the film's title. This movie is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.

What happens at the end of The Monkey?

A still from The Monkey (Image via YouTube/ Neon)

The movie is based on Stephen King's 1980 short story of the name although the script deviates from the original story. The official synopsis of the story reads:

"When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy."

The titular monkey caused multiple deaths when twin brothers Hal and Bill (Theo James) were young. Following the passing of their mother Lois (Tatiana Maslany), their babysitter (Danica Dreyer), and their Uncle Chip (Osgood Perkins), the brothers dump the toy into a well.

The horrifying events lead to Hal isolating himself from life. Bill, on the other hand, did not get over their mother's death and held his brother responsible for it. At some point, he retrieved the monkey from the well and tried to control its ominous powers so that he could kill Hal.

Hal and Bill reconcile in the abandoned phone company building where the latter had been working on the monkey. Hal's son Petey (Colin O'Brien) also joined them. Bill's attempts to control the monkey were unsuccessful as the toy worked differently.

Consequently, the town saw an increased death rate. Hal managed to remind Bill that they both lost their mother and it seemed to work. Unfortunately, it was too late by then. The monkey's last victim was Bill whose head exploded.

As Hal and Petey drove through the town at the end of the film, they witnessed the damage the monkey's curse had caused. The pale rider of death, referenced in the film several times, locked eyes with them as they sat at an intersection. The credits rolled after a bus full of cheerleaders was reduced to mince meat.

Interested viewers can catch The Monkey in nearby theaters now.

