Osgood Perkins reveals how Toy Story 3 and Disney changed this one aspect of The Monkey

Director Osgood Perkins is all set to impress horror fans with his next feature, The Monkey. Releasing a year after the release of his film Longlegs, the director returns to the horror genre with the adaptation of Stephen King's short story of the same name. While the upcoming horror film is set to be distributed by Neon, some changes were made to the original story because of Disney and Toy Story 3.

In the source material for The Monkey, the story follows a cursed cymbal-banging monkey toy. However, for its film adaptation, Osgood Perkins revealed to SFX Magazine that it had to be changed to a drum-banging monkey toy. This was due to Disney copyrighting the cymbal-banging monkey toy as it was used in Toy Story 3.

The Monkey director Osgood Perkins prefers the drums over the cymbals

Further talking to SFX Magazine, Osgood Perkins revealed how they were originally planning to use the cymbals for The Monkey, but a producer came in and told him that they couldn't use it as Disney owns the copyright to the toy.

"When I was given the assignment, the producer said, 'Oh, by the way, Disney owns the cymbals, because of [the toy monkey in] Toy Story,'" Perkins revealed.

This eventually led them to opt for a drum-banging monkey toy. The decision worked out for the better as Osgood Perkins revealed that he prefers the drums over the cymbals in the upcoming horror film.

"So it [couldn't] be cymbals. What if it was a drum? It's one of those things where a limitation becomes an opportunity. If you're making movies and you're not up for that adage then you're in real trouble!" said Perkins.

"'I was like, 'Hey, that's awesome. The drum is better.' The drum is like a marching drum. It's like, 'Drum roll, please!' before something happens. That's better than cymbals. So thanks, Disney. I prefer it!" he continued.

In Toy Story 3, the cymbals-banging monkey was just used for a few scenes. He is in the daycare in which the film takes place and is in charge of the CCTV cameras. Whenever a toy acts out of line, he would start banging the cymbals to notify everyone. In the Stephen King short story as well, it is a pretty significant aspect of the character.

But given Osgood Perkins' reaction, it certainly looks like the drums fit the movie better for him.

What is The Monkey about?

The upcoming film is by Longlegs director Osgood Perkins. It follows two brothers who are brought back together when a cursed monkey toy emerges and mysterious deaths start occurring again. The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Based on the Stephen King short story, and produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw), The Monkey is a new trip from Longlegs writer/director, Osgood Perkins."

"When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy," it continues.

The film stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Colin O'Brien, Sarah Levy, Rohan Campbell, and more. The horror film releases in theatres on February 21, 2025.

