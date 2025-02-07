Is Longlegs coming to Hulu? Streaming details explored

Longlegs is a horror-thriller film written and directed by Osgood Perkins. After a successful box office run and a strong performance on limited digital platforms, the film is set to reach an even larger audience. It will soon be available for free streaming on Hulu, where subscribers won't have to pay any additional fees for rentals or purchases, as they had to do on other services.

The movie is set to arrive on the platform on February 14, 2025 — just in time for Valentine's Day! and will be available henceforth. Hulu announced this on February 6, 2025, through various social media channels, including Instagram.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

How can you watch Longlegs on Hulu?

The movie will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu starting next Friday until further notice (Image via Getty)

As previously mentioned, Longlegs will be available on Hulu starting February 14, 2025, and will be offered for free streaming to subscribers until further notice. However, it must be noted that Hulu is only accessible in the United States, meaning that only people residing there can watch the film on the platform.

That said, alternative options for those outside the U.S. include renting or purchasing the film on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, and/or Apple TV Plus. Another viable option is to use a VPN to access the film on Hulu itself without having to reside in the U.S. This option also allows users to enjoy other titles available on the platform at subsidized rates.

However, to do this, it is crucial to follow the appropriate area-wise protocols. Reliable Virtual Private Networks, such as NordVPN and ExpressVPN, are recommended for these situations, but other VPNs may also work effectively. One just has to be sure to verify their reliability to avoid potential data breaches, which are widely prevalent while using VPNs.

What is Longlegs about?

Longlegs follows Maika Monroe's character, FBI agent Lee Harker, who is assigned to investigate a series of mysterious deaths occurring across Oregon.

Throughout her inquiry, she uncovers numerous revelations, often accompanied by shocking incidents such as bloodshed, missing persons, and even deaths. Ultimately, the most surprising twist occurs towards the end of the film, revealing Lee herself has a connection to the person responsible for these deaths.

The official synopsis for Longlegs from Neon, the official distributor of the film, reads:

"In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree."

Who is in the cast of Longlegs?

The cast of the film features Maika Monroe in the role of FBI agent Lee Harker. Her character is pivotal to the film's storyline, closely followed by Nicolas Cage, who portrays the infamous serial killer, Longlegs, whose real name is Dale Kobble.

Other notable actors include Alicia Witt as Ruth Harker, Blair Underwood as Agent Carter, Michelle Choi-Lee as Agent Browning, Dakota Daulby as Agent Fisk, and Kiernan Shipka as Carrie Anne Camera, all of whom play significant roles in the film's narrative.

The film features cinematography by Andrés Arochi Tinajero. Editing is done by Greg Ng and Graham Fortin, and the music is provided by Zilgi.

